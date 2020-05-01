Strong drops to end the week in the United States. Here are the factors to consider:

1- The falls have especially affected the small Russell companies that for some recent days had the mirage of doing better than the large indexes. Since yesterday in the maximum zone the fall has been very hard.

2- Many times we comment that it is difficult to make medium and long-term forecasts because totally unexpected factors always appear for better or for worse in the path of the stock markets. The other day we found the surprise of the miracle drug on duty that was taken out of the sleeve and shot at the bags.Today another surprise in this negative case, Trump wants to reopen the door of the trade war.

It has been the negative factor that weighed the most on the day, Trump is very angry with the Chinese whom he accuses of having created the virus in a laboratory and at best having completely hidden the true scope of the pandemic. And it has already dropped with complete clarity and has not been denied by any of its advisers, who could consider the possibility of punishing the Chinese with tariffs and other financial measures.

The market has been scared because it perfectly remembers big falls of quite some time in the recent past for this same reason of the tariffs. There can be no worse time in history to talk about new tariffs than this with the biggest recession in the making since the crisis of 1929.

3- Also in the day today the good streak of good results of the technological titans has broken. Today Apple to the moderate decline but especially the collapse of Amazon after dropping that it could have the first losses soon in many years and that this crisis situation was supposed to favor it.

4- Another of the technological stars in this case the electric car manufacturer Tesla has also fallen with great force after its own manager Musk has said that his shares are too high. As for saying those words in a tweet, the value has plummeted very violently. In previous years, he has made a similar comment from time to time.

5- A data on manufacturing ISM has been given at the worst level in 11 years. The figure must be handled with care, in headlines despite the drop it is much better than expected, but it is all due to a technical factor in the construction of the indicator. If we remove that distortion the figure has been horrible as all the macro data that we are receiving in recent times.

This distorting factor has been a longer than normal delivery time for suppliers, normally this is a sign that the economy is very strong but this time it is because the production chain has broken. Therefore this factor that weights positively has done so in an erroneous way in reading this month’s data.

6- McElligott de Nomura warns that from a quantitative point of view the good progress we have had has been spoiled since the CTAs may be opening shorts again for having lost the level of control in this regard, we warned yesterday that it was not too far.

Likewise, if the market continued to drop tomorrow, it would enter the much-feared negative range situation that it had cost so much to leave behind. We are very close to that happening.

7- It seems that finally the approach that the SP 500 had yesterday to the area of ​​great resistance in the environment of the 3000 has intimidated many operators who have believed that it was the best time to close positions after some of them hit the last move at rise

8- In the last minutes of the session, Trump has tried to make the closure not go too low, saying as always at a strategic moment that the FDA had approved the emergency use of the drug from Gilead. It must be remembered that there is by no means absolute certainty of the efficacy of the drug and that the studies are contradictory. At best it seems to achieve an improvement in recovery but it is certainly not a medicine that definitively cures the disease.