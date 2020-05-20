Strong increases on Wall Street. These are the factors to consider.

1- Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.52% to finish at 24,575.9 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%, to 2,971.61. The Nasdaq compound rose 2.08% to 9,375.78.

2- The Nasdaq has the merit of the increases, since again, the technological values, which are considered unaffected by the crisis, rose again with great force and dragged down the other indexes.

The FANG carried as always the singing voice with Amazon and Facebook hitting new record highs. Nasdaq 100 itself is just over 3% of its all-time highs.

3- The SP 500 that has in only 5 of these technological values ​​almost 25% of the weight of the index has been dragged and is already very close to the huge resistance area of ​​3,000 points through which the average of 200 passes.

4- The small companies of the Russell earned much more than the others, favored by the new measures of the FED that are aimed at this type of companies. Next week more aid will be voted for this type of companies. . says:

The legislators of the House of Representatives of EE. USA They plan to vote next week to give small businesses more time to use their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.

5- The minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting showed that the central bank pledged to act appropriately to support the economy until it is on the road to recovery, a sentiment that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed in recent days.

6- Individuals dominate the euphoria everywhere, pay attention to this graph of what individuals are doing with bullish options

Almost nothing, more euphoria from the impossible little investor, which is usually contrary feeling. This is getting a little out of hand.

7- The trade war is getting quite complicated, although today the market has ignored it. Trump has written a tweet accusing China of being solely responsible for causing a worldwide slaughter. Later in the afternoon, a law was passed in the Senate that can cause many Chinese companies to stop listing in the US. As soon as this issue has been known, Chinese companies have fallen sharply.

8- The MOC the same as yesterday, in days of great increases like these two, in both cases slight sales imbalances. This is not very normal to say. Also the MOC on both sides really loose. Across the entire NYSE alone, 498 million upside imbalances and 507 for sale. It is not seen, neither yesterday nor today buying power in these final orders where the strongest hands enter … divergence … It is a reading compatible more with short closings than with fresh purchases, always remember that we are talking about the whole of the NYSE.