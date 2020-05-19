Finally clear declines on Wall Street. Here are the factors to consider:

1- The session was very quiet with clear gains for the NASDAQ and small gains for the SP 500 until the decisive negative factor appeared in the day. A series of comments that questioned the efficacy of the modern company vaccine that As you know yesterday it was the main bullish excuse of the day. This tells . of the matter:

“The leading averages fell to session lows following a report by STAT News questioning the validity of the results of the Moderna vaccine trial, which the company had announced on Monday. Moderna’s shares fell 10% after the report.

“The market is interested in health care news much more than economic data,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. “In the second quarter, we are declining significantly (GDP growth rates, earnings, economic data), but what we don’t know, what will drive the markets will be incrementally good news on the health front.”

We do not know the degree of reliability of that article that has appeared but the reality is that yesterday this value made us go up and today it has made us go down. Moderna is down 10.40% at the close. It was also hurt by the secondary placement of shares that it carried out yesterday after the closing with a discount of three-and-a-half percent.

In the Antena 3 newscast an interview was made with a director of this company who stated almost at the end that if everything went well they would have the vaccine possibly at the end of the year in the United States.

2- After all this fuss with the vaccine that makes it clear to us what kind of things the market looks at and of course it is not in the macro data, things have turned out like this:

Dow Jones fell 1.56% to finish at 24,213.76 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%, to 2,923.48. The Nasdaq compound fell 0.52% to 9,186.97. 2,923.48.

3- During a good part of the session, the good results of the global retail distribution giant Walmart had encouraged the prices. It has risen almost three and a half percent but ended up with losses. The vaccine took everything ahead

4- Today Powell has appeared before the banking committee of the Senate and in his speech and also in the subsequent questions he has not had any news regarding what he had already said in the last hours, so he has not moved the market at all.

5- It has caused concern throughout the day that there are still details that show us that the trade war between the United States and China is still going strong. Today NASDAQ has taken measures that will significantly harm companies in China, with some operators thinking that retaliation from China could appear at any time and could scare the market.

6- Regarding the MOC of the day:

We have had buyer imbalances on the NYSE of $ 467 million. There have been sales imbalances for 480 million dollars. Which gives a net of 13 million dollars in favor of the sales imbalances. However it is a small figure and the purchase and sale figures are also small, we can consider the day almost neutral in this regard.

7- The bonds have ended upwards, accelerating their earnings after the news of the vaccine. But without excessive increases since there is a lot of respect for tomorrow’s auction of the new 20-year bond that makes it compete with the previous 30-year treasury bonds.

8- The large area of ​​very important resistances that the SP 500 has in the environment of 3000 points throughout the day has limited the possibility of profit, since the operators thought that there was little to gain, due to the presence of resistance and a lot to lose if he stopped at his height.