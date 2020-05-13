Clear declines on Wall Street although it has closed quite far from lows. These are the factors to consider.

1- the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 519.97 points, or 2.19%, to 23,244.81, the S&P 500 lost 50.15 points, or 1.75%, to 2,819.97 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 139.38 points, or 1.55%, to 8,863.17. The SP 500 lost almost 2.5%.

2- Powell’s harsh but realistic words have been key in today’s descents. Powell has been left out of hot cloths and has clarified that the recession is the hardest and most serious in modern history, which will take a long time to recover. In fact, it has recognized that more than the FED expected and that even in the long term, the effect of the crisis will be felt.

That has ruled out negative interest rates. His words have caused immediate drops.

3- But also two events have hurt, you can see them in this infographic of Bespoke.

First a tough tweet from Trump that has made it clear to the market that the China-US Cold War is fully underway again. The Chinese have also responded harshly, the market is again afraid of the trade war. And with a novelty, when news of the trade war comes out they do negatively affect the nasdaq, something that does not happen with macro virus data. To consider

And later, as seen in the graph, Tepper’s statements that he is a very famous hedge fund manager and that he usually moves the market with his opinions.

He said that it is possible that he has touched ground but that in his opinion there is still a hard stretch of descent and that based on that he only has 10% of variable income in his portfolios. It has moved the market down with its statements. He added that the Nasdaq is in another bubble only comparable to that of 1999, which seems evident.

4- Another negative factor was the decision of an independent board that oversees billions of federal retirement dollars that would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies. This has increased fears of the new cold war between the two countries and has provoked yet another uptight response from the Chinese.

5- There is still fear of a re-emergence of the virus due to the reopening of the economy that is being implemented in the United States, while experts such as Fauci say that it is too soon and that new outbreaks could appear, forcing them to return to confinement, which it would be lethal to the markets.

6- In the last minutes of the session, some money has entered that has kept the indexes from the lows of the day.

Apparently there was some strong hand coming in for trading looking for the ceiling on the side and it also seems to have been influenced by the rumor that there could be a new QE by the FED and again by surprise like the previous one, before the next early meeting June, even at any time. We do not know how reliable this rumor will be, but it has encouraged the prices. Of course what is real is that Powell in his intervention today has repeated several times that the crisis is so serious that the FED is going to have to take new important measures.