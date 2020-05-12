The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.73% to finish at 23,803.51 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.87% to 2,875.46.

Nasdaq Composite fell 1.86% to 9,021.36

These are the factors to consider.

1- The market was already under pressure for several days each time the SP 500 approached the vicinity of the 3,000 points where a lot of paper appeared since there is greater market resistance there. But the eternal resistance of the NASDAQ distorted things. After seven consecutive sessions on the rise today the NASDAQ has been unable to resist the surge in sales and all have fallen.

2- Fauci’s statements that have made it clear that there will be no vaccine in the short term have been a very negative factor for the session, as the studies have not progressed sufficiently and also that the reopening of the economy may not be taking place well and cause a re-emergence of the virus that could make everything worse. The statement has been made in the cameras of the United States.

3- Other experts during the day have said similar things, in essence that what cannot be is that the economy will reopen in some states where the curve of infected and deceased has not even begun to flatten yet. Everything is going too fast and the risk is too high. This is what the market fears the most.

4- Possible outbreaks in China, South Korea and Germany have also caused concern, abounding in the same thing, what the market fears the most is that cases will increase again and that governments will regress in the reopening of the economy.

5- The data from the consumer price index has not helped to calm things down. On the one hand, the underlying indicator has had the largest monthly drop for more than 50 years. But on the other hand, essential consumer goods have risen too sharply.

The price of food consumed at home rose 2.6%, that is, the largest monthly increase since 1974. Some operators wonder what can happen if food goes up and people with the low incomes they have now cannot pay.

6- The financial sector has been badly infected by the strong collapse of Black Rock.

BlackRock Inc fell after its main shareholder, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, said it planned to sell its 22% total stake in the world’s largest asset manager.

7- The negative final auction of the session has come due to a legislative proposal by the Republicans in the Senate, by which China could be strongly sanctioned if it does not collaborate in the investigations into the virus. Since this legislative proposal has been known, the indexes have gone directly to lows of the day, and it is very clear that the United States and China are once again engaging in another war. You can read more about this in the following article:

8- Bonds have registered increases, in addition to the weakness of the stock markets, due to the fact that a 10-year bond auction has been held that has had a very good result.