The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.15%, to 2,881.19, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 125.27 points, or 1.41%, to 8,979.66.

Clear rises on Wall Street although it closes far from highs, these are the factors to consider.

1- The Nasdaq is still a point and apart in the climbs. The great technological values ​​have not only not been harmed by the crisis, but many of them have benefited completely. This is a world that is increasingly virtual and less “face-to-face”. Staying at home has encouraged the use of technology much more than ever. In the end, the Nasdaq has eliminated all losses since the beginning of the year, although it still has to reach the maximums it reached before the crash.

The SP 500 continues to be distorted by the big 5 techs that are 25% of the index.

2- Regardless of technology, the other indexes, despite today’s increases, are still on the side that has lasted almost a month.

Today the SP 500 has suffered two pieces of paper throughout the session as it has approached the 2900 point zone. It has had numerous touches there in recent days and a lot of paper has always appeared. And the problem is that if that level is passed there is only 3% of the way to the very large resistance 3,000 that will present a very hard battle if it is reached. It is one of those levels that although you never know with these things, you could endure weeks and even months without being able to be beaten.

3- The good data of China’s exports has been key in today’s increases. + 3.5% when expected -15%.

4- The usual weekly unemployment data has not been followed as usual. There is a lot of expectation for tomorrow’s employment data, but frankly seeing the behavior of the market in the last days can be completely ignored. Well it won’t come out and this is already discounted.

5- The market seems to only have eyes to see if the cases before the reopening of the economy increase in such a way that they would push back to confinement again, which would cause a collapse, or else, everything is going well and there would already be a catalyst , it will take a while.

6- Be careful with the issue of the trade war. Trump threatened yesterday to break the trade agreement if China does not comply and today a meeting has been called for next week between the US and China, it looks like it is to check the degree of compliance. Experts agree that neither the one who roasted the butter is believed that China is complying anywhere near with the figures with which it committed itself,

7- Very confusing fact from the American Association of Individual Investors. Extreme pessimism at the moment among individuals, in an area that is not normal to appear. By contrary sentiment law this would be good for the bags. Although it’s a little puzzling.

8- Today the futures on federal funds have begun to discount negative rates in the US for the month of November, which has raised many alarms.

9- According to Lipper, during the week money from variable income came out again, entered in bonds and above all quite a lot, entering again in monetary funds (cash). The strong hand continues to fly.

10- Trump has dropped that he could take new measures that did not entail the cumbersome parliamentary process such as delaying the payment of taxes to December.

11- PayPal Holdings shares soared and boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the company said it expects a strong recovery in payment volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to buy in line.