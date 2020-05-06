Moderate declines on Wall Street, minus the Nasdaq, which as always goes apart and which has remained moderately higher in the end. Trump has sent the bags to minimums in the last section as we discuss below. These are the factors to consider.

1- In many moments of tension the dreaded red screen has been seen. That is to say, everything in red, stock, bonds, oil, gold … no asset on the rise … remembering not too distant times where the strong hand would come and go to cash. Of course, the fortune in cash does not seem to have much chance of getting out of there. And is that the market has run out of positive catalysts.

2- In the very strong stretch of rise since the lows of March, all the positive news has been discounted by more than even touching the Disney world on the Nasdaq and SP 500. It seems that the market has already discounted the drop in virus cases and the reopening process.

Now there is no more bullish incentive, because the macro data will only give scares.

Today we had a horrible one of destruction of private employment from the ADP consultancy of more than 20.3 million jobs in one month. Almost nothing.

3- And the front of the trade war does not end at all either. China has harshly replied to the United States. Pompeo has again accused the Chinese of creating the virus in a laboratory. China’s press talks about the worst China-US cold war in many years. Trump has said that in a couple of weeks he will have more information on whether or not China is complying. And depending on what comes out, it will maintain or not the commercial agreement. He also said that the data on deaths of the virus in China are not believed. The truth is that even the one who roasted the butter does not believe these data. All these comments have sent Wall Street to a minimum as soon as it has made them.

4- With all this the market no longer sees incentives to rise clearly and more so it is intimidating to look up at the SP 500 and see the super resistance of 3000 points plus the average of 200. Such a level can take weeks and even months to be definitively exceeded. Too little margin above, too much below. Nobody takes a risk and if we look we have been almost a month on the side.

The SP 500 is also very distorted by its 5 highest values, all technological. And we already know that the technological ones are point and apart. But the other 495 values ​​are not having such a good time …

5- Now the key is that the operators await the result of the reopening measures of the economy and what happens with the virus cases. If the market sensed that the reopening of the economy is strongly increasing cases and this may lead to a return to confinement, the stock markets would fall vertically. If it were seen that the economy reopens and the cases do not increase there, a very important positive catalyst could appear. This is the current key.

6- McElligott of Nomura has said that he does not believe that the stock markets rise seriously until after the summer, since in his opinion all the agents that had buying potential have already done so. On the other hand, he comments that the gamma of the market is neutral and therefore everything is quite confusing.

7- The bonds have had a weak day due to the increase in the size of the Treasury auctions, also to the fact that they are going to add a new 20-year bond and other technical measures that have shown the market that they will flood everything paper, because you have to place a lot of debt in order to finance measures to support the economy.

8- Let’s not expect great help from business results. Check out this quote from .:

Nearly a third of the companies in the Russell 2000 are unprofitable, and the number is likely to increase as they use cash to stay in business as the economy struggles to regain its footing, according to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

9- Gold has remained weak all day and at this time loses around 1%.