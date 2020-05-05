Close up on Wall Street, these are the factors to consider.

1- The rises have been considerable, but the closing has been far from the highs of the day, which leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It was all due to comments from the FED member, Clarida, who recalled the reality, a reality that the stock market refuses to recognize, at least apparently, because the distortion of the SP 500 with only 5 technological values ​​being 25% of the index, causes that the index does not reflect the reality of the majority of the values ​​that compose it. This is what Clarida has said:

The US economy is likely to contract sharply during the second quarter as a result of voluntary company closings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is a chance that the recovery will begin in the second half of the year, the vice president said Tuesday. of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. “We are experiencing the most severe contraction in activity and the largest increase in unemployment that we have seen in our lives,” Clarida said during an interview with CNBC. While the unemployment rate could rise to levels not seen since the 1940s, Clarida said the Federal Reserve was using all of its tools to help make the recovery as strong as possible when it begins.

2- It seems in any case and apart from these comments that in the vicinity of 2,900 when you see closely the hyper resistance that the SP 500 has at the height of 3000 points, a lot of paper appears constantly. The problem is that at that point there is little to gain and much to lose due to the aforementioned resistance.

3- The health sector has been one of the keys of the day, before the rise of Pfizer who says that he is already starting tests with humans for his vaccine, which does not mean that it is possible that the process will appear shortly. it will still be long.

4- Internet actions for a change have also been great animators of the session,

5- The very sharp rise in oil with more than 20% at this time in the case of the future of June is also another important factor.

6- Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56% to finish at 23,883.09 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.90% to 2,868.44. Nasdaq compound added 1.14% to 8,810.00

7- After the closing Disney has given mixed results, benefits much worse than expected, but sales above expectations. At the moment it rises 0.5% in the off-hours.

8- We have had bad macro data from PMI and ISM services. Although the ISM, although it has been poorly above forecasts but distorted by the delivery times of suppliers, which in these economic circumstances give an erroneous image of the figure.

9- Trump has dropped during the session that he could lower business taxes and lower the capital gains tax.

10- Today Trump has been more restrained on the subject of accusations against China and threats of tariffs, but it must be remembered that in previous periods of the trade war, he had unreliable constant mood swings.

11- The processes of reopening the economy in some states continues to be favorable.