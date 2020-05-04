Wall Street manages to close higher. These are the factors to consider.

1- After a vertical drop of about 7% from the highs of last Thursday morning and having been during the day with new falls, the technical rebound finally appeared.

The SP 500 has been planted just above the 200 average in an hour which is the enemy to beat.

2- The nasdaq is the one that has achieved a greater recovery.

The SP 500 has managed to climb up to 2.2% from the low that it played tonight in the first bars. The two sectors that have worked the recovery have been the same as always, that is, the Internet stock, unavailable to discouragement. And on the other hand, the energy sector that has been able to capitalize on the rise in oil, which at this time is approximately 6% in the future of July and more than 7% in June. It seems that things are calming down with the future of July trading at $ 23.64.

SP 500 finally rises 0.32% to 2839, thereby closing above the McElligott flip point, which indicates the separation between negative market gamma and positive gamma. At the moment it is still slightly positive. Dow Jones rises 0.05% while Nasdaq rises 1.19%

3- The news on the day has not helped much despite this final recovery, one of the most worrisome has been a report published by the New York Times according to which a White House model would be telling them that by 1 June, the number of daily deceased persons would be 3,000, that is, almost double the current daily figure. The White House has flatly denied that the report was real, but the NYT insists that it is true.

4- Equally quite concerned about the rain of threats from the Trump administration against China. Above all, he is accused of falsely falsifying his real numbers of infections and deaths, thereby harming the rest of the world who did not think the epidemic was so serious. Trump has launched harsh accusations and there has been talk of imposing new tariffs and other rather serious financial measures on China today.

5- The large investment bank in the US today has launched several analyzes and almost all of them, Goldman, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, agree to forecast an intermediate correction now to continue rising later. All without breaking the floor area.

6- Buffett has been a rather negative influence for the market, after saying that he sold all his shares in airlines and all this after a really bad quarter where he has lost almost 49,000 million dollars due to the crisis.

7- Disney and Boeing, which fell sharply at the beginning of the session due to bad corporate news, have finally moved strongly away from the lows of the day and although they have still closed with drops, they have helped with their comeback to the recovery of the indexes.