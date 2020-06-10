Declines in the American indices, especially severe in the small companies of Rusell, except in the nasdaq that lives its bubble with new updrafts.

1- As it happened yesterday, bulletin boards appear often during the sessions, in Europe, they seem like strong hands that already consider that they have gone up a lot.

2- The Nasdaq lives totally disconnected from everything that surrounds it and has closed with rises clearly above 10,000 psychological points in the case of the future of the Nasdaq 100.

3- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.86 points, or 1.04%, to 26,989.44, the S&P 500 lost 17.12 points, or 0.53%, to 3,190.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.59 points, or 0.67%, to 10,020.35.

4- The key to the session was in the FED meeting, which had a good part and a bad part for the markets.

The good news has been that of the statement. Everything OK, hard forecasts, but more or less what the market expected with a drop of more than 6% in GDP this year and the FED’s commitment to maintain rates almost to zero until at least 2022 and an unemployment rate that We found it extremely optimistic and difficult to fulfill at the end of the year.

The bag has taken it well.

But then the bad part has come, the Powell press conference.

Powell has tried to be serious and not encourage the bubble. He has made it clear that the V-turn is a utopia. It was very clear: It is very difficult to predict anything when we do not even know how the virus will evolve. He commented that the job will take years to return to where it was and in general it has been denying, as it can not be otherwise, that the V-turn that the bags have discounted is not going to take place.

This has somewhat disenchanted the stock markets and the papers have reappeared to the end, except in the case of the Nasdaq, which continues its unstoppable bubble rise. Today Tesla and Apple have been two values ​​that have helped a lot.

5- The OECD has given hard forecasts globally and also denying the return in V.

6- The CPI has fallen below expectations and is the first time that it has fallen for three consecutive months in many years.

7- The overbought is extraordinary, with the 5-day average of the put call ratio at the lowest levels since the previous technology bubble, that is, the lowest or highest level of overbought for 20 years.

8- The bonds have taken the FED meeting very well and have had a very strong rise that has put them back inside the side where they were comfortably for a long time. All the fall of previous days has been neutralized. A clear warning to boaters, it is very dangerous to go against the short bond FED.

9- Gold has also clearly gained positions.

10- Regarding the MOC, we recall that yesterday it changed its sign, giving the seller an imbalance for the first time in a long time, and also a strong impact. Well today more of the same, although more moderate, but the selling imbalances are back.

Buyer imbalance of 775.7 million and seller imbalance of 1.1 billion, the second consecutive day where sales predominate.