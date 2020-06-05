Strong rises in the US indices at the close, especially the small Russell companies. Here are the factors to consider:

1- We were warned by the data of M or C orders at the close of the last three days that the market was hot with constant upward imbalances in each of the closings. The uptrend today has been greatly reinforced with the SP 500 breaking all resistances and touching the 3200 level. It has practically already recovered all the losses of the year.

The NASDAQ for its part has been moving in the area of ​​historical maximums and if it manages to pass the next level of resistance to watch it would be in the psychological zone of 10,000 points

Right now, many macroeconomic doubts have been cleared, the biggest enemy of the market is himself and his own overbought, which is extreme in the short term.

2- In a market convinced that a recovery in V is coming, the employment figure much better than expected has been the fuze that has detonated the bullish bomb altogether. Today, moments of bullish panic have been re-lived with possibly many shorts closing positions.

The creation of non-agricultural employment has been 2.5 million people when an destruction of 8 million was expected. However, later analysts, as we commented in a cover article, have determined that the figure has been very distorted by jobs that really the government is paying within the aid programs.

Unemployment has also been well below normal but the labor department itself has recognized methodological errors that if they had been corrected would have led to unemployment above 16% instead of the figure of around 13% that has occurred. The labor department says that it has not wanted to touch the figures so that they were not accused of political manipulation.

3- The politicization after Donald Trump’s publication of the data has been spectacular, he has spent several hours issuing euphoric tweets, promising a recovery of the economy in V, saying that all the forecasts that have been given so far are wrong and that the good ones are his and even criticizing Buffet’s for having left the airlines prematurely.

Our opinion, and despite the distortions, the data is good, but in no way does it show a recovery in V, an easy recovery, or justify the excessive euphoria that politicians handle as is usually normal in these cases and in all countries. .

4- Liquidity hoses remain the key to this bull market that has reached a bubble valuation without question. It is unpredictable when these situations are reached, how long can it last, we can talk about many months or practically nothing, it is impossible to know

5 – The bonds came down a lot after the publication of the employment data but at this time they have recovered a good part of the loss. The 10-year bond future fell 0.8% and is now down just 0.3%. However, the financial sector has appreciated the fall in bonds and has clearly risen.

6- The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 829.16 points, or 3.15%, to 27,110.98, the S&P 500 gained 81.58 points, or 2.62%, to 3,193.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.27 points, or 2.06%, to 9,814.08.

7- The M or C orders at the close of today show a lot of underlying market strength with a strong imbalance again on the rise for the fourth consecutive day. We are talking about buyer imbalances of 2.5 billion dollars, while seller imbalances are only 373.8 million. Yes this gives a net of more than 2,100 million dollars of buyer imbalances, a really very important figure.