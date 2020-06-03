Clear rises on Wall Street. These are the factors to consider.

1- Since it closed at the end of the month above the 10-month average, the upward trend has reinforced and is now very strong. The SP 500 has managed to reach the next resistance zone that everyone marked at 3.110-3.130. The 200 average is still the big support now away. As soon as it has reached the end of that resistance at 3,130 in the last few minutes, enough paper has appeared.

The market at these levels continues in a positive gamma that favors bullish movements.

2- The nasdaq 100 has achieved what seemed impossible and has broken its historical maximums, the entire crash process is completely annulled for technological values.

If in the minimum of the crash we said that the oversold was excessive. Presumably, now that he has traveled the same distance but up and at the same speed, it would be reasonable to say that the overbought is excessive …

3- We continue in a market that breaks all historical molds both when it recovers and now. Nothing like it has ever been seen, neither in the crash nor now. There are exchanges like the Brazilian one that accumulate almost 50% rise in just over two weeks of sessions.

4- We have gone from a crash to a bubble in just a few weeks, never before either, nothing like it was seen. The valuations of all the major indices are at levels not seen since the previous year.

5- The bonds have suffered a lot today, deactivated as a safe haven, just like gold. It has done them a lot of damage, especially the data on private job creation ADP, which has lost two and a half million jobs when in fact it was expected to be 9 million. This data has made bond traders think that the recovery could be greater than previously thought. However, in the case of 10-year bonds, they have limited themselves to going to the soil on the side where they have been growing for more than a month.

6- The market has ignored a new dangerous episode in the trade war. The fact that the US press has notified that the Chinese have canceled in the last hours up to 23 shipments of US soybeans that they were going to buy. Clear demonstration that China definitely torpedoes the trade deal.

7- Street disturbances continue to worsen, although this factor has not been taken into account by the market either.

8- The psychological factor of the operators and the extreme pain of market participants such as hedge funds, which were short, prevail over everything else.

9- These have been the closings:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.06% to finish at 26,272.27 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.36% to 3,122.81.

The Nasdaq compound rose 0.76% to 9,681.11.

10- And this is the market sentiment, according to .:

“There is growing confidence that the United States economy can safely reopen, just as other economies such as China and Italy have successfully reopened,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. “Risk appetite for stocks has been helped by optimism in the economy, as well as by investors who have few other alternatives.”

“You should never open champagne on economic data that is‘ just less bad, “Carter added. “But it supports the idea that momentum is shifting in a more positive direction sooner than expected.”

11- Boeing Co helped the Dow a lot after the news that billionaire Daniel Loeb’s Third Point had taken a stake in the company.

Zoom up after greatly improving your forecasts.

Microchip Tech. On the rise after good forecasts.

12- Regarding the MOC that yesterday warned us that the market was thinking bullish with a strong unbalanced close to the upside, today it marks the same.

We have a buyer imbalance of 1.7 billion and a seller of only 514 million, thus almost 1,200 imbalances on the rise.

Boeing has closed with $ 50 million unbalanced to the upside.

The 20-day average continues to rise in green above 151

