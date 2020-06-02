1- After several lunges during the session at the end the profits have been re-imposed and a new show of strength. The trend is bullish and it is not easy to turn a trend as powerful as this one. See this interesting study of when the Nasdaq rises in 50 days as much as now

We can find it hard to turn such a trend around.

2- This is how the main indexes remain

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05% to finish at 25,742.17 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.82% to 3,080.79.

The Nasdaq compound rose 0.59% to 9,608.59.

3- The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow have approached their all-time closing highs in recent weeks and are now around 2%, 9% and 13%, respectively, below the high levels historical.

4- Although as you can read in this article, the indexes may not be correctly reflecting reality:

https://serenitymarkets.com/todos-los-comentarios/macro/sp-500-es-matrix-seguro-que-la-bolsa-se-ha-desconectado-de-la-realidad/

5- The hopes of an economic recovery in V continue to keep the market alive, as evidenced by the fact that cyclicals have been the most sought after actions today. Of course the rain of government aid and purchases by the Federal Reserve also have a role decisive in all this.

6- The SP 500 moves away from the average of 200 and now we have to look at the resistance that goes from 3110 to 3130. Below of course, the support at the height of 3000 points where this average passes. As long as it does not lose it, the upward trend is still in force. Remember that it closed above the 10-month average at the end of the month.

7- The serious street incidents that are taking place throughout the United States in the first part of the session have put a brake on the increases, but finally the indexes have managed to climb positions again and close practically at the high of the day, reinforcing the bullish trend.

8- Interesting corporate news from the session, as reported by .:

Southwest Airlines Co rose 2.6% after extending paid leave to employees in what its CEO called an effort to “guarantee survival.”

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc advanced 3.2% after Cowen began coverage of the workspace communication platform with a “superior performance” rating.

A report that Western Union has made an offer to buy a smaller rival, MoneyGram International Inc, caused shares of money transfer companies to rise 11.3% and 29.7%, respectively.

Shares of luxury retailer Tiffany & Co fell 8.9% following a WWD report that its deal with LVMH is deemed uncertain amid deteriorating US market.

9- Regarding the MOC, today we have had a strong imbalance in favor of the buying orders.

Specifically, $ 2.2 billion of buyer imbalances and 671 million sellers. The net in favor of the imbalance of buyers is 1,529 million dollars

10- It should be remembered that the SP 500 continues to move within the positive gamma comfort zone and very far from the 2940 that would be the border between positive and negative. Positive gamma markets move upward or lateral with low volatility and little propensity to accelerate descents.

11- The moment indicators show a strong overbought