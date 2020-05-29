1- The most important key of the session has been throughout the day the fear that the market had of the press conference that Trump had announced yesterday, supposedly to announce measures against China.

Finally, at eight o’clock it has appeared, in the midst of the volatility unleashed in the market, In the lunges it has come to lose 3000 points and an average of 200.

2- Finally, Trump has threatened the Chinese and has blamed them for the spread of the virus, for breaking his word with H. Kong and for decades “stealing” from the US, but for measures four minor things and without importance and vague sanctions economic, of which nothing has been specified.

The market has turned upwards as soon as it has finished speaking when it saw that it was all very little and that the trade war seems that it is not going to advance much more at the moment, since Trump gives the feeling of feeling clearly Weak enough to get into another aubergine that can further damage the markets.

3- The macro data has been bad to rage, showing that it is a utopia to expect an economic return in V, but they have been completely ignored.-

4- During the session, the large pension funds were seen again distributing end-of-month sales rebalances. Trump has said that he definitively breaks relations with the World Health Organization.

5- The average of 200 has finally returned to be safe in the SP 500, it is not yet far enough to give it up for broken, but of course the market continues to show strength.

6- Many rotations from one sector to another during the day, with the small companies of the Russell closing down clearly, the Nasdaq with clear rises and the SP 500 in the middle with moderate rises.

7- In the week the SP 500 rises 3.01% and the month 4.53% cementing the rise in recent days.

8- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.45 points, or 0.08%, to 25,381.19, the S&P 500 gained 14.47 points, or 0.48%, to 3,044.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 120.88 points, or 1.29%, to 9,489.87

9- Technology was the strongest sector and the financial sector the weakest.

10- The MOC at closing shows a very high volume, but with very little net imbalance. In fact it is left with 6,900 million buyer imbalance and 7,100 million seller imbalance. So despite the final rises as the second day of seller imbalance happened yesterday. Between the two days it adds the strong sum of almost 1700 million.