Mixed and complex session with strong drops in the Russell of about 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.67 points, or 0.58%, to 25,400.6, the S&P 500 lost 6.41 points, or 0.21%, to 3,029.72, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 43.37 points, or 0.46%, to 9,368.99.

1- An hour before closing was the opposite and the SP reached levels seen in a long time, within the bull market dynamics that we have had in recent days.

2- But as the closing approached, sales of large pension funds have begun to be seen, as they were seen the day before yesterday in some phases of the session. The paper rain that evaporated the profits has been increased when Trump has said that he is calling a press conference tomorrow to talk about China, he is supposed to talk about sanctions after the approval by the Chinese today of the Security Law National.

After the market closed, Trump has said that he is not happy with China and that tomorrow he will say what they are going to do with the Chinese … it does not sound too good …

3- The fight of Trump with twitter over some tweets that he put himself has not favored the bags either.

President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that can rule out or weaken a law that has protected Internet companies such as Twitter and Facebook, an extraordinary attempt to intervene in the media that experts said was unlikely to be possible. get ahead.

We did not find the matter as serious as it seemed.

4- The average of 200 cannot yet be considered broken, even though it is exceeded at this time by just over 1% on the upside, these hard levels are tough rivals.

5- The war with China is complicated every day and does not bode well. The Chinese give the impression that they have already given up on the trade agreement and are struggling to buy raw materials from other suppliers.

6 – McElligott has clarified today that a good part of the purchases that have taken place during the week must be written down to the CTAs that have turned 100% long in SP 500 and in nasdaq, the process especially of closing their previous shorts. contributed almost 50,000 million dollars in fresh money.

Now its point of sale in the SP 500 is in the 3006, which is not so far away from the current level …

7- Regarding the strong MOC imbalance on sale at closing. We have a buyer imbalance of $ 615.3 million, but a seller imbalance of $ 2.1 billion. That is, net imbalance seller of 1,484.7 million dollars, that is not a good sign. The 20-day average is practically flat very close to 0, the market is not clear about its short-term direction. It is the worst selling imbalance in more than a month today.