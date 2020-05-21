Clear drop session, these are the factors to consider:

1- Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.21 points, or 0.41%, to 24,475.69, the S&P 500 lost 23.1 points, or 0.78%, to 2,948.51, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 90.90 points, or 0.97%, to 9,284.88

2- It must be remembered that we continue to spin erratically inside the side in which the SP 500 is trapped. Today’s drops must be framed in this situation and not given too much importance, as yesterday we should not exaggerate in the climbs. It is essential to break on one side or the other to be able to judge where we are going to go.

3- In all the chronicles they put in an electoral key the escalation of tensions between the United States and China. Experts say that it has more electoral returns to engage with China than not defending a totally decaffeinated trade deal right now, and they speak of both Democrats and Republicans.

Take for example this quote from .:

“It looks like China will be used as a punching bag for the upcoming election,” said Bob Shea, CEO and co-chief investment officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York.

“The White House has resolved that it is more effective to attack China than to rescue what would already be a diluted Phase 1 trade agreement. You don’t get any points for that, “said Shea.

And this has been the main negative factor in today’s session. The United States has threatened with strong sanctions against politicians and the banks in which they do business in China, if this country passes the national security law that it intends to impose in Hong Kong. It should be noted that these kinds of observations about Hong Kong and Taiwan especially offend the Chinese government.

4- In addition, a law is being passed in the United States that notably damages Chinese stocks listed on the NASDAQ. And today the Chinese giant Baidu has already threatened to leave Nasdaq. On the other hand, the Chinese authorities have warned during the afternoon that they will retaliate harshly if the situation continues along this path.

In these types of days where pessimism prevails over the trade war, the technological actions that are the ones that always pull do not usually do it because this factor does harm them. In fact Amazon has ended on the downside.

5- We have had important macro data on the day, such as the PMI for services and manufacturing, which have been somewhat better than expected but showing very low figures. Also a very high weekly unemployment figure. But the market has not paid much attention, for a long time they have not taken into account the macroeconomic data that is supposed to have already been discounted.

6- The MOC has ended favorably. The volume of imbalances has risen quite a bit compared to previous days, thus anticipating movement for tomorrow. And the imbalance has been clear in favor of purchases turning almost at the last minute.

We have had $ 954 million of buyer imbalance. As for the seller imbalance, it was $ 766.6 million.

As we see a clear imbalance in favor of purchases of nearly $ 200 million, it does not seem that they are very scared by today’s declines.

7- Despite the drops, the NASDAQ registered 56 new 52-week highs and only seven lows

8- The SP 500 as a whole is at 13% of the maximums before the Crash, but nevertheless more than half of the values ​​that compose it are at more than 20% of said maximums. All the chronicles highlight this data as a sign of the great inequality that we have had in the recovery, highly biased in favor of large capitalization technological values ​​within the index.

9- The put call ratio moves at very low levels, showing overconfidence, especially among weaker hands, a clear sign of strong overbought.