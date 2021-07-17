Clear declines at the close of Wall Street.

The market arrives at the weekend, exhausted, with divergences on all sides, with macro problems even behind the corners and with a generalized confusion because on the other hand, it is not that it falls too much to say.

Issues that have negatively influenced today’s session:

1- It seemed that this should not be said again, but it is a reality that the fear of the virus and its economic repercussions has returned. Nobody expected that in the middle of summer and with vaccines we would be on another wave again. But this is the reality.

The rise in cases in the US is enormous, hospitalizations are on the rise and today Los Angeles says that masks are returning.

Cruise companies are crashing again, and tourism-related values ​​are generally upset again.

The US does not get the% of vaccination that it was supposed to have at this point and it has a difficult fix, because those that are missing are simply because they do not want to be vaccinated, it is not a problem of vaccines or the means to deliver them.

2- The market has a mental pie with the issue of the “transience” of inflation, only comparable, with whether there are UFOs or if one day Spain will win Eurovision.

Confidence in the FED begins to wane rapidly and the inflation thesis is gaining adherents with many transitory factors, but with others that have gotten out of hand with the FED … take a look at home prices …

Today Hartnett spoke of H2 will be the semester of stagflation. And therefore of the defensive and a portfolio distribution of this guise: 25% raw materials, 25% stock, 25% bonds, 25% cash. Well, that cast doesn’t seem silly to me, frankly.

3- And of course the first part of the stagflation equation is that of “they are”, that is, lower growth, and this is not good even for cyclicals that are called that way, because they are the ones that react the most to the economic cycle. nor for the small companies that today have suffered more than the others.

4- There has been a glimmer of hope when the retail sales data has come out that has been better than expected and by far, but after a while there has been another very bad of Michigan consumer confidence that has ruined by improving cyclicals.

5- The overbought and divergences of the SP 500 and the Nasdaq are huge. However, despite today’s falls, they are still bullish and have not yet lost any moderately relevant support.

In a different vein, today has been the day of option expirations with a good part expiring at the opening, which explains the collapse that all markets have suffered at 3:30 pm and another part at 10:15 pm. You never know what has been able to distort this expiration that although it has been monthly it has been important.

The quants say that after expiration, the market has changed quite a bit and they expect strong volatility in either direction for next week.

What is not helping the market one bit is the earnings season. The results are being good, but they are received very coldly, at least those of the large financial institutions that are the most abundant this week. They had clearly been discounted in advance and sold with the news.

Next week the great technological values ​​will take over. We will have to be vigilant.

Speaking of technology in the end the Nasdaq has eaten fried with potatoes and aubergines as a garnish the psychological resistance of 15,000 points. Possibly sooner or later it will come closer.

The bonds continue to surprise everyone and although they have had some declines during the day at the end almost flat. The average of 200 of the future of the US 10-year bond continues to hold. That level is key.

Falls of almost 1% in gold that can not with its average of 200. Another key level.

The S&P 500 energy sector index plunged, and investors were concerned about expectations of more supply and an increase in coronavirus cases that raised concerns about demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86% to close at 34,686.08 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 4,327.19.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.78% to 14,429.43

Some news of loose values ​​according to . data:

Moderna Inc jumped to a record high after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the drugmaker will join the S&P 500 index from inception on July 21, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Cintas Corp rose after brokerages raised the trading service provider’s share price targets following its fourth-quarter results.

Didi Global Inc fell after China sent state officials from at least seven departments to the private transportation giant for a cybersecurity review.

To finish, let’s see how the MOC closing orders indicator ended:

1,200 million for the purchase and 1,200 million for the sale, tie, curious, it is not usually frequent … the market is quite lost …

Rest and have a good weekend.

Jose Luis Carpathians

Director of serenitymarkets.com

Investment Director of Gloversia SICAV EAF