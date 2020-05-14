Meritorious upside on Wall Street after three pretty tough days that seemed to condemn the SP 500 to the worst week since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.61% to finish at 23,622.19 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16% to 2,852.63.

The Nasdaq compound rose 0.92% to 8,944.66.

These are the factors to consider.

1- Things started badly and the losses that have been accumulated in the first bars of the session have been remarkable and even more so if we accumulated them to those of the previous two days.

Comments from the World Health Organization saying the virus could stay permanently have scared the market quite a bit. Also yesterday’s Powell’s words continued to echo in the ears of the operators, with that serious and formal statement that there will be no V-turn of the economy and that everything will take a longer time than expected for the recovery, even in the Best of cases.

2- As if that were not enough, what was most damaging at the beginning was the fear that the trade war is becoming even more than that, that a trade war … Trump is unleashed all day with very harsh comments towards China and threatening to take action against Chinese stocks listed in the United States if they do not respect the accounting principles of this country.

3- But as we said three quite clear initial drops, the return to the upside that has been maintained until the end and even closed at the high of the day.

We have been saying for days that we are moving in a clear side that lasts more than a month, and the side has shown that it is not an easy figure to break. The very strong rebound from the day’s lows occurred exactly when the SP 500 attempted to drill into the floor area of ​​the lateral range.

It has not been able to deal with the soil area as it has happened on numerous occasions in recent days and from there the operators, seeing that it was holding the support, have started a clear technical comeback. The reverse process of what has happened the last days after touching and colliding with the roof area of ​​the range.

4- But the great catalyst for the rebound aside from these technical reasons that are also important, has been the rumor that has been maintained until the end of the session that Wells Fargo was going to merge with Goldman Sachs. Almost nothing. A gigantic operation in the banking sector if it is real, which is not so clear.

Wells Fargo has ended up rising almost 7% and in some moments of the session it has gotten to gain 10%, the whole financial sector has benefited from the rumor.

Several experts have said that the operation is very difficult to implement since many legal obstacles and many limitations that would be breached in the operation would have to be overcome. Nobody has confirmed absolutely nothing, but the rumor has been key in the session.

5- Another rumor has also helped that already appeared yesterday afternoon and that is that the Federal Reserve at any time before its next meeting on June 9 can implement a new QE by surprise to help the economy given the severity of the crisis, as Powell himself acknowledged yesterday and also said that there would be new aid …

6- In the official chronicles they are not much complicated and they say that the reason for the rise has been that the market has suddenly realized that the economic recovery may come due to the reopening. We very much doubt that this had anything to do with it, we must accept the reality that a powerful rumor can move more markets than official macroeconomic data.

7- A last bullish factor we have to find in the very sharp rise in oil of about 9%. Since Saudi Arabia reported that they had self-imposed a much sharper cut in production than had been agreed, oil has been strong. Also today a report by the International Energy Agency has given a little more optimism.

8- Traditional safe havens have moved upwards both bonds and gold. It has been curious to see what the president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis has said when he comments that he trusts the cautious message of the bonds on the situation more than that of the stock exchanges that he considers more dangerous.

9- Today another bad weekly unemployment data has been released that leads to an accumulation in the last two months of almost 37 million people going head-on, which is approximately 25% of the active population of the United States. . The market initially ignored declines but later ignored it.