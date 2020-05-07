Clear rises on the European stock markets. These are the factors to consider.

1- The first bullish factor of the day is the figure for Chinese exports, which has risen 3.5% when a drop of 15% was expected. The data has shadows, but it has been key throughout the day.

2- Second upward factor is the renewed rise in oil, which is close to $ 27, with Saudi Arabia raising prices of physical crude to customers and which is reinforcing the energy sector for one more day.

3- The process of opening of various economies.

4- The tremendous force of technology that is still considered as the great beneficiary of this crisis, which leads to a more virtual and less “face-to-face” world. The nasdaq today was positive in the year. Internet values ​​are no longer far from the historical and hysterical highs of before the crash. That yes, of the valuations we will speak another day.

5- The shadow? The awakening of the trade war by Trump. Yesterday at the close of Wall Street he sent it to minimums after saying that in a week or two he will say if China is complying or not and if the agreement is broken or not.

6- Today quite precise figures have been published showing that China is very far from complying with the purchases to which it undertook and that it is clear that it never intended to comply, among other things because they were utopian. But when you are not going to comply it does not matter what you put on the paper you are signing.

7- The market continues to move to the side waiting to see what happens with the reopening of the economy, if everything goes well or if the cases skyrocket. Seeing in the news the pitorreo with which some are taking the matter on the street, it is not something discardable, hopefully not for the good of all.

8- Bad macro data in the US and Europe, but the market seems to have all of that discounted and just be aware of what was mentioned in the previous point.