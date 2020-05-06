Considerable drops in Europe. These are the factors to consider.

1- Throughout the day very bad macro data in Europe. But the worst have been simply devastating service PMIs, marking the total collapse of the European economy at a much worse level than that of the US.

2- Especially bad in Spain, the worst PMI of services in Europe and the second worst in the world after India. These bad data show the impossible of a V-turn and that the crisis is really very hard.

3- The spring forecast of the European Commission has also been very worrying.

4- Subsequently in the US, very hard data on private employment from the private consultancy ADP, with the destruction of more than 20 million jobs, which suggests a very hard job data this Friday in the US.

5- Today there have been new dabbling about the new cold war between the US and China. Pompeo has again accused the Chinese and they have attacked the US with harsh comments.

6- European bonds and the euro have continued to suffer from yesterday’s decision by the German Constitutional court trying to hinder German purchases in the framework of QE. Europe is a permanent act and we are not taking anywhere near as forceful measures as in the USA.

7- McElligott of Nomura has predicted that there are no large buyers left to enter the market and for this reason he expects a little positive summer for the stock markets, not necessarily very bearish, but not prone to clear increases.

8- The resistance that the SP 500 has at the height of 3000 points with the average of 200 intimidates anyone. It is an extremely difficult level to pass.

9- Trump has said a phrase that has raised a lot of controversy. Who knows that the reopening measures may bring more deaths but that it will continue.

10- The markets have already discounted everything that had to be discounted and are now focused on seeing if there is a rebound in cases due to the reopening or not.