At the beach, Anastasia Kvitko wears a tight micro swimsuit! | Instagram

Also known in her social networks as Anastasiya Kvitko the beautiful russian model has managed to captivate his fandom once again with a swimsuit two-piece black.

If her name is quite familiar to you, you will know that she is the owner of an exquisite figure, today Anastasia kvitko is a strong Instagram celebrity.

This has been thanks to his curvy figure has made a name for herself in the community of models and influencers within the app.

Read also: A Miss Universe participant could go to jail!

If you have any doubts who we also know as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“He is one of the spoiled personalities of Internet users, to this day he has more than 12.2 million followers on Instagram and on Twitter he has 116.6 thousand.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Her flirtatious publications both on Instagram and Twitter, as in this case always leave one of her fans with raised spirits, just seeing her is more than pleasant.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

In his publication he is shown with a tiny swimsuit, this could be considered among the top 10 of the smallest and flirtatious that he has used on the beach, which is the place where he is in the photo.