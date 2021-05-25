At the altar, Carlos Rivera talks about Cynthia Rodríguez and her wedding | Instagram

The singer, Carlos Rivera, recently spoke on the subject of his wedding with Cynthia Rodriguez, the couple has been dating for almost 15 years, since their relationship became known in 2005.

“If necessary I will make you happy”, were some of the recent words of Carlos Rivera placeholder image to the cameras, amid the doubts that always arise about what will be his next step in the relationship he has maintained for several years with “host of Venga la Alegría“.

It was at the Mexico City International Airport where the “Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend“and interpreter of themes such as” Other lives “,” What is ours to stay with “,” How to pay you? “, etc., was approached by the same press who questioned him about his next plans with the” former academic ” .

The Mexican artist stated that “he was not yet ready to take this step” although he also shared that their relationship “is going from strength to strength”, this replied:

It is not necessary, but if necessary I will make you happy. We will see, but for now we are happy “, said the interpreter of” I was waiting for you “, in the same way he ended up confirming what was already an open secret, which for a long time already lives in free union with the Cohauilense.

After this, the followers keep even more alive the hope that very soon he will reveal more details about the wedding plans with the singer-songwriter and “television actress”.

It should be reiterated that the details of the courtship between the two prominent figures of the show, has always been kept anonymous, reserving their lives in a totally private environment without exhibitions or public displays.

This has given way to a strong controversy and rumors about the veracity of the sentimental bond that unites them, even arising rumors that indicate other orientations on the part of the native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala.

For her part, Cynthia Rodríguez has spoken in favor of their relationship, which she emphasizes, “social pressure” does not torture them, their courtship will end at the altar when it should be, she said.

Things should never be forced, everything takes a while. We are happier than ever and that is the most important thing ”said the presenter after presenting the note on the morning of TV Azteca.

The famous singer-songwriter also revealed a great surprise after sharing that the “teacher” Armando Manzanero, left him a gift before leaving. “It seems to be one of the last things he recorded,” revealed the “theater actor” and interpreter of “100 años”, a song he recorded with the singer Maluma.

A few weeks ago, the “model” turned 37, which is why she was very spoiled, particularly by the Mexican, who would dedicate a beautiful message in a photograph that the presenter shared in her Instagram stories.

Happy birthday beautiful! Blessed is this day that the best person I know was born. Everything I can tell you is already written in my songs … You are the best gift of my life was read in the image that the charismatic television collaborator shared on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter is reaping successes in his career and his popularity is growing more and more, not only for his musical successes, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra has also ventured into the field of technology and social networks .

Despite the fact that initially, Rivera Guerra, would come to resist to conquer these spaces, his videos are a sensation.

His talent, not only to compose but to interpret and especially dance has led him to be one of the favorites on networks such as Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube.

Although on the other hand, his followers have stated that they would also like to see Carlos Rivera appear with Cynthia Rodríguez on the platforms, however, whoever was “La Máscara investigator” has not pleased his fan club until today.

Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, who revealed that he had several projects at the door, would have confirmed last February that there were no wedding plans so far, after he was once again questioned about the issue.