At the age of 95, is Queen Elizabeth the oldest of your dynasty? | Instagram

The millenary British monarchy, has been led by strong, wise and very long-lived women, Queen Elizabeth, is one of those who has entered this category at least that is how many of the people who have lived in her time, with 95 years Completed this April 21, the Queen of England is one of the oldest of her dynasty but she is not the one that occupies the number 1 and we will tell you why.

Currently, with 69 years of reign, Queen isabel II She is considered not only one of the oldest members of the monarchy, but of the entire world, she has surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria (1819-1901)

In 2015, the grandmother of prince harry and William, surpassed it as the longest-lived, and in 2016 he surpassed it with his stay in power.

However, Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, better known as Queen Elizabeth II, is not yet the oldest of her dynasty, the reason is that she has yet to surpass some of her predecessors, with a few years apart.

Apparently the mother of the heir to the throne of England, Prince Charles of Wales, is still very far from becoming the oldest member, before her there are five other characters occupying the podium.

It may interest you Live, goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo All the details!

Enrique V, procreated next to María de Teck to 6 children: Eduardo VIII, Jorge VI, María, royal princess and countess of Harewood, prince Enrique, Duke of Gloucester, Prince George, Duke of Kent and Prince Juan. Some of them were married and the princess consorts were some of those who still surpass in years today the grandmother of Princes William and Harry.

Alice of Gloucester

One of them is Elizabeth II’s aunt, Princess Alice, widow of the Duke of Gloucester, who perished in 2004 at the age of 102. Daughter-in-law of King George V (Elizabeth’s paternal grandfather), Alice married the prince, Henry, Duke of Gloucester, with whom she had two sons, William (lost his life in an air accident and Richard (current Duke of Gloucester).

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Queen Elizabeth: “Queen Mother”

Another of Queen Elizabeth’s daughters-in-law, also called Queen Mother, the father of George VI and mother of Elizabeth II. She lived extraordinarily for several years, was born in 1901 and in 1922 she became engaged to Prince Albert, Duke of York, son of George V.

After her brother-in-law abdicated the throne (Edward VIII), her husband George VI ascended to the throne, becoming King George VI and she became the queen consort. In 1952 when her husband left she obtained the special title as “Queen Mother”, finally in 2002 the mother of the current queen and the late Princess Margaret, left at 101 years of age.

It may interest you Condolences to Queen Elizabeth for her husband Felipe It is possible!

Duke Philippe of Edinburgh

Recently the duke and consort of Queen Elizabeth, who on April 9 was known about his departure, occupies the third place in the ranking, the royal, born as the “prince of Greece and Denmark”, this until 1947, the year in which He married Queen Elizabeth which led him to lose this title, however, he obtained other appointments instead.

The so-called “Earl of Merioneth”, “Baron of Greenwich” was until today one of the most veteran of royalty, he lost his life at the age of 99 and a few months after his 100th birthday, on June 10.

In February 2013 he already held the title as one of the oldest male members of the British royal family, surpassing the record set by Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn (third son of Queen Victoria) who lost his life with 91 years.

Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone.

It was in life one of the granddaughters of Queen Victoria, who perished at 97 years and 10 months, in 1981, the last survivor of the Victorian family, attended the funeral of her grandmother, the coronations of Edward VII, George V , George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

He witnessed the abdication to the throne of Eduardo VIII (Isabel’s paternal uncle) in addition to surviving the two world wars.

It may interest you Prince Harry and William are fired by Philip with reconciliation

Princess Augusta of Cambridge

He occupies the fifth place in the ranking of longest-lived people, he was born in 1822 and ended his days in 1916 at 94 years and 4 months of age. He was present during the reign of George IV and the coronation of his cousin Victoria, in total there would be five reigns in which he was present. Queen Elizabeth II will exceed her age on April 21 of this year, 2021 when she turns 95.