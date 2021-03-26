At the age of 76, Michael Douglas has begun to lose his short-term memory

At 76 years old, Michael Douglas remains the picture of vitality for the gallery, but in the privacy of his home he has begun to experience certain ‘ailments’, not physical, but yes mental, which have manifested almost by surprise during the period of confinement.

“Throughout the pandemic, in which I’ve spent a lot more time doing basically nothing on the couch, I was amazed at how much energy I have lost. And my long-term memory is fine, but short-term … not so much. I am investigating it ”, has revealed in an interview to AARP.

At first he thought that it could be due to his past excesses, especially with marijuana, which he was starting to pay off in old age, but after consulting with several friends of his who smoked much more than he and still continue to do so, he has come to the conclusion that this is not the root of the problem.

On the other hand, the veteran performer is trying to set limits at home “On a small and large scale” when it comes to substances happened so that it is not repeated with his two teenage children, the result of his marriage to Catherine Zeta Jones the dramatic situation he lived with his first-born Cameron, who served more than seven years in federal prison for various crimes related to drug trafficking and use, or his own addiction problems.

“It was hard, having to protect myself and my family and tell my oldest son that if I felt that I was distancing myself from him, it was because I was doing it, because I was afraid that he would kill himself or someone else. I don’t wish that experience with Cameron on anyone. It requires a lot of toughness, But at a certain point, you have no choice but to be it for your son ”, he recalled.

