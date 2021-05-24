At the age of 5, his family survives in the fall of the cable car

The whole of Italy is shocked by the tragedy experienced in the north of the country this weekend and by the state of sole survivor of the 15 cable car passengers that collapsed when it was only a few meters to reach its destination. The small Eitan, age five, is admitted to the hospital with reserved prognosis and multiple fractures. Ha lost in the accident to his parents, his little brother and his great-grandparents, according to the Italian media.

The cable car, on Lake Maggiore, fell off just a few meters from its arrival. 14 of the 15 occupants died. (Photo: ITALIAN POLICE / Handout via REUTERS)

The history of the Biran-Peleg family From this Sunday, it runs through the news and newspaper pages from all over the country. Amit Biran, 30, and his wife Tal Peleg, 26, died in the fall of the cabin in which they were going up from Stresa to Mottarano, on Lake Maggiore. With them were 13 other people, including, in addition to little Eitan, her other son, Tom, just two years old, and her two grandparents, Itshak Cohen, 82, and Barbara Cohen Konisky, 70. .

The the children’s great-grandparents had traveled from Tel Aviv, where they reside, to visit their great-grandchildren and spend a few days with the family in Italy. The trip to Lake Maggiore was, as for most of the deceased, a tourist getaway in an Italy that is beginning to open up after confinements and restrictions for months due to the coronavirus.

Eitan’s family is of Israeli origin. In 2018 his father enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Pavia and while he was studying he worked as part of the security of a synagogue in Milan. His eldest son, the sole survivor of the accident, was emergency surgery of the broken legs and arms Y its status is reserved. He is admitted to the Regina Margherita hospital in Torino, in the intensive care unit.

His paternal aunt, Aya Biran, has told La Repubblica that he learned of the tragedy through WhatsApp messages from friends who gave him their condolences. She didn’t understand what was happening. First he called his brother, who did not answer the phone. Then his sister-in-law, with the same result. That’s when he realized that something was wrong. He asked, his friends told him and “two hours later” came the confirmation from the police.

Regarding his nephew, he explained that “we did not know where he was, we knew it was him when we saw that he was not on the list of victims.” She has moved to Milan to be close to the little boy, who arrived at around two in the afternoon very serious. “We’re waiting for them to let us see it, at least from a distance through the glass ”, he commented to the aforementioned media by telephone from the very door of the hospital.

Regarding the great-grandparents of his nephews, he has commented that they arrived as tourists after having been vaccinated. “In Israel there are missiles, what can happen in Italy? They wanted to see their great-grandchildren ”, he lamented. Now, in addition to the state of his nephew, he is also concerned about his parents and how they are experiencing all this tragedy that has shaken his family.

