At the age of 48, Oscar de la Hoya returns to the box!

Oscar De La Hoya announced that will return to the ring for a fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

De La Hoya, 48, will end a retirement of almost 13 years on September 11 in Las Vegas for what is anticipated is an exhibition match. Golden Boy’s return is supported by Triller, a social media service that has aggressively entered combat sports in the last year.

De La Hoya hasn’t had a fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. The 1992 Barcelona Olympic champion was one of the sport’s biggest pay-per-view attractions during his prime, earning world titles in six divisions.

De la Hoya in his last fight against Pacquiao (2008).

De La Hoya, who is also president of Golden Boy Promotions, praised Triller in a statement for his “innovative model for redesigning boxing.”

Triller quickly established himself in the boxing industry by promoting unconventional fights such as the entertaining display between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. and the fight between Jake Paul and mixed martial arts fighter Ben Askren. Triller’s performances include musical performances and the company says it will put on a whole music festival on De La Hoya’s return.

Who will be De La Hoya’s rival?

Belfort, 44, was a UFC light heavyweight champion and knocked out 12 opponents to earn a reputation for his strong punch. The Brazilian has not had mixed martial arts matches since 2018 and won his only fight as a professional boxer.

