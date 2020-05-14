Young kart talent stood out in all five stages of the championship amidst big stars like Felipe Massa, Rubens Barrichello and Enzo Fittipaldi, ending the race in seventh place among 53 registered drivers

Miguel Costa was a great sensation among the young pilots of the Virtual Challenge of the Stars. At the age of 11, the highlight of international karting ended the last stage at Interlagos with pole position in race 2 and sixth place in the same race. In race 1, Miguel won the top 10, thus closing the championship in seventh overall position among the 53 participants. He was also the only driver to get 9 top-10 in 10 races.

“I was very happy to have been invited by great drivers to the Virtual Challenge of the Stars and I developed a lot during the championship. The results were good and I will certainly continue participating in more virtual championships throughout my career”, says Miguel, who sponsored by Baked Potato and Participates.

A member of the Sauber Karting Team, Miguel is the youngest Brazilian to participate in an international driver academy linked to an F1 team, Alfa Romeo. In the coming weeks, Miguel will continue his kart training. The pilot recently returned to face-to-face training in the USA, while competitions in Italy have not yet returned.

“In the USA, training is free and some championships are starting to come back too. While Italy still has a little more restrictive measures, I will prepare here in Miami, where I also have a lot of support from my family,” says Miguel, who was rookie champion in Italian Karting in 2019.

