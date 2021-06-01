Manolo Lama during a broadcast on Cadena Cope. (Photo: Getty Images)

The journalist of the Cope Chain Manolo Lama has told in a talk on the Twitch channel of Siro López the illness he suffered as a child that kept him four years in bed.

Lama has reported that between the ages of five and nine he was admitted to the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid without being able to walk: “I had a disease called osteomyelitis, which is a disease of the bones.”

“At that time it was an incurable infection, you got an infection due to the marrow of the bone and it was eating you. I was eating the tibia, then the fibula, then it went to the other leg … It was a disease that could not be cured, the antibiotic never reached the deepest part of the bone, so to speak ”, he explained.

During those years, he has said that he was in a bed with a plaster cast from his toes to his groin, having surgery on a Wednesday yes and no for cleaning: “It marked me because I lost my childhood, my friends. Those hospitals weren’t like the ones they are now, your mother could only come to see you twice a week, I didn’t see my brother in three years …

In those years he took the opportunity to fall in love with sport. “I would read the Marca and the Ace from cover to back cover. I listened to the Sports Carousel on a small radio that my uncle brought me ”, he assured.

Once he left the hospital, as he recalled, he continued to undergo operations until he was 14 years old and he was forbidden to play sports, although he has confessed that he was doing it.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The photo of Manolo Lama during the quarantine that upsets many: “Is it a montage?”

From the “Iniesta de mi vida” to the “new” anthem of Spain: this is how the most important goal in our history was lived

Manolo Lama’s comment on Pablo Iglesias in the middle of the Barcelona-Real Madrid narration

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.