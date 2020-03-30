Vania Rivera does not stop valuing her friends, now that she is away from them

Vania Rivera She is in voluntary quarantine, but has dedicated herself to enjoying her husband and young son. The singer’s sister Danna Paola also shared on your account Instagram photographs (taken before his isolation) in which he shows himself in one of his favorite places: the beach.

The girl appears in one of the images with a printed bikini, which allows her to show off her curves; She accompanied her publication declaring in the attached message: “Life is better in a bikini.”

Vania Rivera She also took the opportunity to value her best friends, writing a reflection about them along with a photo that shows them having fun at sea: “These days I have valued and thought about how nice it is to have people who fill our hearts 💓 Thank you because they are with me at all times… Thank you, precious friends, because if it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t know what to do. ”

