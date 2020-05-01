Mexico City.- Katya is 25 years old and at her young age is already on the front line of the ‘White Army’ that copes with the pandemic in Mexico treating patients infected with the COVID-19 virus.

She is still a student of the Bachelor of Nursing and Obstetrics taught by the School of Nursing in Mexico City, however, she has a technical degree and a professional license as a General Nurse.

In the afternoons she works at a stationery store to support her expenses at university. From three in the afternoon to eight at night during the week, and Saturday and Sunday from nine to nine.

“I go to university from 6:45 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. But with the Coronavirus problem, the university canceled the classroom classes. At the moment I am taking some classes online. I still have two years of theory and one year of practice to study. I am a General Nursing Technician, I studied at Conalep Coyoacán, I have a degree and a General Nurse certificate at a Technical level ”.

In an interview with Siete24 Noticias, Katya relates that she arrived at the hospital where she currently works only to request reports accompanied by a friend.

I came to ask for information but I never thought they would take the exam immediately, I was selected to stay and I went to work in a week. I entered on April 8 and I am barely a month old, he explained.

The 25-year-old girl lives in the Benito Juárez city hall, in Mexico City, very close to the Viaducto metro. He is honest and comments that at first he did not think that everything was so complicated, that it was “as real” as what he is now experiencing.

“I must say that at some point I thought it was something that the government had taken out of my sleeve or something like that, but when I entered this hospital and saw all the patients, I realized that it was not a lie and that it was totally real . I realized that this was what the whole world was experiencing, people who are dying from this new virus. ”

Katya firmly maintains that she has an unwavering commitment to people and her profession since she left Conalep, that is why she continues to study for her degree; Since I left Conalep I have acquired this commitment to society, I love my career, it is my passion, I am fully committed, my passion is to take care of my patients, it is to seek their well-being, she says proudly.

Here we present the complete interview with this young nurse, who from one day to the next and without calculating perhaps the seriousness of the adventure she was about to undertake, became the protagonist of this emerging rescue that health workers carry out in Mexico, with encouraging and hopeful episodes, but also mean and full of impotence such as the aggressions that those of its union have suffered and continue to suffer.

The day-to-day pressure

The work in the hospital is very heavy, every day, every hour, has been and continues to be very heavy, but it is not the most complex work, the heaviest is the mental, it is what ends you, the mental state in the that you have to be constantly, not to fail, the pressure, to know that a failure can cost you your life, all that is ending day by day, guard with guard.

Fortunately I have the support of my parents who encourage me all the time and help me a lot, because there came a time when I told them that I no longer wanted to continue, but they encouraged me and said that everything would be better, although It has been very heavy and difficult, because I did not know the area, it is a new hospital and it is not just any hospital, it is an Institute, so it was a giant challenge, but now I see it more relaxed, I have adapted to work and now I see it lighter.

The personal protective equipment that one must wear is also very tiring. You get dehydrated, you cannot go to the bathroom with the equipment, you cannot drink water, you cannot touch your face, so you are sweating with the goggles and there comes a time when you can no longer see anything, but you have to continue because you do not You can take them off until the end of the shift, then you go out to hydrate, you can take off all the equipment and finally you can rest a little.

The truth is that I never imagined going through a situation similar to this, all of us who prepare ourselves at school as personnel dedicated to the areas of health, be they doctors or nurses, never prepare us to live in such a stressful situation as this, like the one we are living, because it is putting yourself at risk.

They do give us the protective equipment, but you know that you are in constant risk and that any small mistake that is made is a risk for you, even for the family that surrounds us.

The fear

At first if I was afraid but not now, I understood it, I assimilated the situation and now I am focused on working the best that I can, now I do things with greater caution and we focus on focusing all our energy on the patients and our protection with the thought that everything will be fine.

At first, as it was unknown, we were all scared, but right now we are more aware that this COVID-19 disease is here to stay. We have to learn to work with COVID-19 patients because this is like the flu that is also here to stay, this is going to be long, we are in a very critical situation because we are at the highest peak of infections, the hospitals are full and we are already There are no places, but I know we are going to get out of this one.

Where I am we have a capacity to serve between 120 and 130 patients, and we have two to three patients per shift. We use goggles that have no filtering, only with a breath on top; a surgical one, which is the cloth suit we use and additionally a disposable surgical suit delivered to us daily.

I work a six-hour day directly with the patients, plus another six of which we rest two and continue helping, assisting colleagues on the outside to deliver medicines and materials that are needed. The full shift lasts 12 hours.

There is a group that enters from eight to two in the morning, the next group enters from 11 at night to five in the morning and others enter from two in the morning to seven or eight in the morning, we do a kind of relay, but When it comes to playing in the emergency room, it is more complicated because it is more demanding and you only have between an hour and an hour and a half to leave.

During the six hours that we are inside you cannot go out to hydrate or to the bathroom, because you have everything on. In addition to the disposable surgical suit we carry a disposable gown, a hat, goggles, the N95 face mask, shoe covers and gloves, everything is well protected.

The service is intense and strict and you have to quickly learn the way nurses work.

The base or contingency colleagues support each other to get all the work done and at the end of the shift have no pending, any questions we ask ourselves, we investigate and we support each other to be able to attend to the patients.

Life changed

With this job we have, I am valuing my family much more. It is definitely one of the teachings, in addition to enjoying life, continuing to prepare myself to continue learning and have more opportunities like this.

In the future I want to return to work in this hospital, I do not know if in another pandemic, but that I will continue helping, my commitment continues, with my career, with my patients, although there is daily learning, daily we learn new things and we acquire skills.

I am aware that there is always the possibility that we can catch it, but in the hospital there is less risk of contagion, because there we have all the security measures and all are respected, we also have all the necessary material to avoid contagion. I feel that there is a greater risk with people abroad, since on many occasions they do not follow the recommendations and when we go on public transport, for example, if they are not taken care of there is a greater risk.

Pleasant surprises

On the contrary, I have had good comments, the first days in a store on the corner I went to buy a bottle of water and recharge for the phone, the guy from the store at the box asked me if I worked at the hospital, told me to bring me an extra bottle of water and thanked me for the work I was doing.

I was surprised and then I realized that there was a sign that said to the doctors and nurses thank you very much for your work, I was very pleased to realize that sign, because just as there are many people who reject, there are people who support us a lot .

That part gives me a lot of satisfaction and a lot of joy because all the health personnel are doing a titanic job, and a recognition, even if minimal, fills us with joy, knowing that people can also reject you for serving as a nurse or doctor.

The aggressors

I consider that they are people who do not have the knowledge and who let themselves be guided by what other people say, I feel a lot of helplessness because when they come to the medical service they want fast and efficient care and now some see us with a fuchi face, as a possible focus infection, but when they are inside they want quick attention.

We have to consider that part too, yes we are working with COVID-19 patients but we follow sanitation rules, for example, in this hospital they give us the opportunity to bathe before leaving and we wear totally different clothes when we leave the hospital.

For security we all wear civilian clothes, for all the attacks the instruction is that we cannot go out in the white uniform even when the uniform is clean and free of COVID-19, but people do not see it that way, people sometimes lets be guided by what others say and are not informed, which makes us more vulnerable at this time.

Family economy and pandemic

My dad is retired but my mom works, she was the one who contributed the most to the house and if she was affected because she lost her job, we have some debts right now and it was also what motivated me to go to work at this time, because We did not know how we were going to do to eat or pay for basic services.

My mother is a housekeeping staff, so her different patrons rested her for the quarantine, that put us in a tight spot but when the opportunity arose I decided to take it. I thought this would help us to survive these months.

It is an honor for me that now thanks to my career, to be able to give back a little of everything they have given me.

And despite the fact that my mother does not like my job because she always tells me, she would have wanted me to study law or some other career that was not so risky, also allowed me to have a better economy and not be so exposed to this type of contagious diseases and with ill-intentioned people, but finally my mother already understood that I like this.

A change in the mother-daughter relationship

Now my mother takes good care of me, prepares breakfast for me, is waiting for me to sleep and rest, to be well fed so that I will not get sick, I feel that she has even accepted me more and taken more care of me, she has come closer much more with me than she used to, she has told me that she is proud of me, of what I am doing and of what I have been achieving because she never thought I would achieve it.

Her support is 100% with me and I value her very much, we are closer than ever and without her I do not know if I was achieving what I am doing.

My father has always supported me in what I have decided to do with my life, he has always trusted me and my decisions and he only asks me to take care of myself, to focus on my work and do the best I can.

Recommendation for people

I would tell them that first of all they stay at home, that they do not leave if they do not have the need to do so, that they follow the preventive measures and that they read a little more about the work that we nurses do and the protocols that are carried out to be able to care for patients.

That they do not point us out and that they start to think because this can happen to anyone, and those who attack the health personnel must think that at some point they might need us and we will always be there to attend to them.

They can support us by staying at home and avoiding all those kinds of attacks, we are human beings, we have families and we have the same fears and insecurities as they do.

What must change

The only thing that would change is the vision of the policy on how resources are allocated, where the financial support goes, because there are hospitals where there is no material and although it is reaching us, there are times when other places lack material , they lack food, there are places where they do not even have personal protective equipment and health personnel buy it out of pocket so as not to get infected and take good care of patients, we must reconsider how financial aid is being allocated and check that Truth reaches the hands that need it and does not deviate.

A breath

Sometimes we get bored with food, but we have been receiving some donations from brands like Rappi, McDonalds or KFC. Sometimes we have very repetitive menus and with those details that are simple, you get a box with a message in which they thank you for your work, “thank you for taking care of us, thank you for what you are doing”, it is very nice and you eat what that they give you with pleasure because it is something different from what we are used to eating. Those small donations that give us the truth are that they change our energy and we enjoy that dinner, in addition to feeling that people are supporting us in that way.

Last night I found a Rappi box that said: thank you very much for your effort, Mexico thanks you.