At risk of leaving, they warn Enrique Guzmán and family

At risk of leaving, Enrique Guzmán and family are warned | Reform

Mhoni Vidente has launched his letters and sends a strong warning to the Guzmán – Pinal family. The famous star seer assures that Alejandra Guzmán’s family is being haunted by the fearsome letter, Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán are at risk of leaving?

The famous Cuban decided to speak about the dynasty after the uproar arose over the most recent confessions of Frida Sofía and pointed out that there are more bad things than those for the family and that the death letter … is after them.

Mhoni Vidente shared that the situation of the daughter of Alejandra Guzman It is compromising the health of Enrique Guzmán and that could be strongly affected by the stress that his granddaughter’s statements have caused him.

It may interest you: She tells the truth, Frida Sofía does not lie, says Mhoni Vidente

On the other hand, the Cuban assures that Doña Silvia Pinal is unaware of the situation, this after her family decided to do so to take care of her health; However, it could be compromised and Mhoni sees a possible heart attack or stroke in the family.

Mhoni Vidente shared that this fearsome letter could mean something more than just the departure of one of the members of the Guzmán – Pinal dynasty, but also something very bad or radical changes in the family.

Mhoni was very clear in ensuring that the statements of Frida sofia they are 80% true and he shared that this situation has the family at the head.

It may interest you: Alejandra Guzmán went with everything against Enrique, they say

On the other hand, the magazine TV y Notes assures that La Guzman She faced her father and called him “sick”, since they indicate that the singer believes her daughter and knows very negative things about her father that lead her to believe that what Frida Sofía says really happened.

Alejandra Guzmán would supposedly tell her that her choristers told Silvia Pinal the “filthy things” that she said and did to them and that it had even happened with her, so she did not doubt Frida.

Frida Sofía made strong revelations about her grandfather in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante. In it, she would indicate that her grandfather behaved very improperly with her when she was only five years old and that her mother’s partners had done the same when she slept.

The young woman assured that making all this public freed her and that she sought to heal and support others to do so.

After the video in which Alejandra Guzmán seems to support her father completely and invite Frida to solve this together and with a therapist, the model did not take it very well and told her mother that she respected her time to speak, but that I had to do it.

Frida Sofía broke the silence and with it, received the support of millions of people who even made her a trend with the hashtag, assuring that they believed her.

It may interest you: A banquet of charms, Daniella Chávez has breakfast by the pool

Enrique Guzman He sought to dismiss the statements of his granddaughter, assuring that he was seeking psychological help and flatly denying everything. He even replied how he remembered what he was saying if it supposedly happened when he was five years of age. Before these statements made in the Pati Chapoy program, Frida replied with a yes, I remember and added that it hurts her a lot that her grandfather denies what he did, especially when it is something that still hurts and that it cost her a lot to say.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

There are rumors that both Frida and Enrique could follow this situation in a more formal way. The young woman’s father wants Guzmán to pay for the damage and on the other hand, there are those who seek to pressure La Guzmán to financially limit his daughter to stop talking.