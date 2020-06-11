Fans of the old angel series should be used to waiting for new episodes, but even they are getting anxious waiting for the next installment, so, to cheer them up more, a key piece of ‘Lucifer’ spoke of the fifth season. .

The much-loved show originally premiered on Fox in 2016, but was canceled in 2018 after three seasons.. Fans did not give up and successfully campaigned for Netflix to save him, resulting in a fourth season that premiered in May 2019.

But a year has already passed and the fifth season is on its way and fans are looking forward to it coming soon.

So far, Netflix has kept the series’ release date a secret, only saying it will be “soon,” and fans are getting frustrated.

The writer of the series, Ildy Modrovich also empathizes with them, and responded to the people who complains that they have been waiting for the announcement and only see “SOON”.

“I know that! Feel free to bother. I thought it would be sooner than it has been,” replied Ildy Modrovich.

Yo lo se! Feel free to be annoyed. I thought it’d be sooner than it’s been. Oof. 😳❤️ https://t.co/Fq0q0Yj0yC – Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 9, 2020

Fortunately, Lucifer fans seem to be a reasonable group. A hint of the answers indicates that they are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the entertainment industry and there is not much that the production team can do about it.

Ildy Modrovich, a key piece of ‘Lucifer’ spoke of the fifth season, and incidentally replied that he was telling people to calm down because there’s nothing the Lucifer team can do about what’s going on in the world.

“This is true. Many more important things need the world’s attention. They need our attention,” said Ildy Modrovich.

This is true. So many more important things need the world’s attention. Need OUR attention. #whichiswhyicantsleeprn https://t.co/pK2DOqfgS8 – Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 9, 2020

Unless there are problems with other post-production tasks, the series could not be delayed for the streaming platform, but since the fourth season aired just over a year ago, They could soon announce the release date of the fifth season of ‘Lucifer’, fans can be happy now that they confirmed a sixth season.