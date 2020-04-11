The fluorite mine, in San Luis Potosí, does not know if it should stop like many others, since it is not an essential activity; however, it produces an input for medical supplies.

The best-known brand of the drug used to treat asthma attacks, El Ventolín, sinks its roots into the arid soil of San Luis Potosí, where a mine that concentrates 20% of the world’s fluorite reserves is found – which at the beginning are rocks the size of a tennis ball, pinkish brown, but They are transformed into an essential gas to manufacture inhalers used by patients with respiratory diseases, the group most vulnerable to Covid-19.

80% of the total of these devices, estimates Orbia, the company that owns the mine, use the fluorite that is produced there. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the decree of the Mexican government that suspend all “non-essential” activities” for a month the operations of this plant have been thrown into uncertainty and threatens to abruptly interrupt the global supply chain, reports Jon Martín Cullell in the newspaper El País.

Read: These are the essential activities

“The San Luis mine is a rocky hill dotted with bushes. Under ground, it has about 15 kilometers of tunnels that go down to a depth of 360 meters. It is the starting point. There, the staff blows up the rock and transports it to a kind of crusher that breaks the crop into pieces about six centimeters in diameter. Of the approximately 6,000 tons of ore that are mined per day, a significant part is sent to a plant in Matamoros, near the border with the United States, for its conversion into hydrofluoric acid, ”the note states.

“The next stop is another factory in the State of Louisiana, in the United States, that transforms the material into refrigerant gas. From there, it is transported to the United Kingdom where it is purified until reaching medical standards. The finished product is then sold to inhaler manufacturers worldwide. The 8,000 tons of gas that the company produces annually are enough to 400 million inhalers, according to their estimates. Its fluorine business reports sales of approximately $ 800 million a year, “he notes.

At the end of March Mexico declared health emergency and decreed the suspension of activities “non-essential”At least until April 30. The health sector, as well as the agri-food and oil sectors, among others, were exempt. This was not the case with mining, with a few exceptions: the coal mines that supply the Federal Electricity Commission and the metallurgical companies that supply one of the Administration’s priority projects, including the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery or the Maya Train.

But the San Luis plant, indicates El País, is in limbo: it is a mine and, therefore, “not essential”. At the same time, it produces an input for sanitary material and, consequently, could be exempt.

In a letter sent to the authorities, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the company cites the suspension decree to justify its continuity. The official document allows “the manufacture of supplies, medical equipment and technologies for health care”, a category that the company considers applicable to its operations. Daniel Martínez-Valle, CEO of this industrial conglomerate controlled by the Del Valle family, attributes the confusion to the ambiguity of the decree. “What worries us is that the government treats us like a mine and that we have to close unless the authorities evaluate case by case if we are exempt,” he maintains.

The letter is accompanied by written requests from clients whose supply depends on the fluorite produced in San Luis Potosí. Among them is India’s Cipla, the second largest manufacturer of inhalers in the world, and Britain’s Glaxo, producer of the famous Ventolin. Both consider the maintenance of mine operations “critical”. Due to the concentration of fluorite exploitation – 60% in China, another 20% in the Mexican plant – the global chain is not very flexible and manufacturers have very little margin to cover a gap of the size that would be the temporary closure .

“Without the mineral, the medical supply chain is dead,” says Sameer Bharadwaj, the president of Koura, the Orbia branch that deals with the fluorite business. “When a plant in the chain is qualified, you cannot change the source. You can’t go to China, buy gas and send it to the UK. ” Bharadwaj adds one more element to the mix: an increase of at least 10% in orders. “Many of our customers are out of stock and we are receiving more orders because they are anticipating increased demand for Covid-19He says by phone from the Boston office.

However, the media clarifies: “While waiting for the authorities to pronounce on the specific case, the mine has continued to operate. However, if the closure is confirmed during the emergency month, the company estimates that about 30 million inhalers would be discontinued, at a time when the group most affected by Covid-19 were people who had previously suffered from respiratory diseases. If closed, production would take a week to restart and stabilize operation throughout the supply chain. ”