In Mexico, 49 percent of employment is in sectors severely affected by the physical distance required to combat Covid-19, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Among these sectors, commerce, vehicle repair, manufacturing industries, lodging activities and food services stand out, reported in a virtual conference, Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of the Commission.

While 10 percent of employment is concentrated at a medium-high risk level, where transportation and storage, communications, entertainment, among others are located.

With regard to Latin America, 42.4% of employment is found in sectors severely affected by physical distancing measures, and 16.5% are at medium-high risk.

While the number of unemployed in Latin America is expected to increase 44 percent by the end of this year, compared to 2019, so there would be 37 million 719 thousand unemployed, said Bárcena.

He commented that the unemployment rate in Latin America will go from 8.1 percent in 2019 to 11.5 percent.

The secretary highlighted that by the end of this year 214 million people in poverty are estimated in Latin America, that is, 15 percent more than in 2019.

And in extreme poverty there will be 83 million people, that is, 24 percent more than in 2019.

Also, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and the containment measures cause a loss of around 10.3 percent of working hours in the second quarter of this year. , which is equivalent to 31 million full-time jobs (assuming a 40-hour week).

