“At Opel we want to be leaders in Spain again”

The general manager of the German brand for Spain and Portugal sees the resurgence of Opel as feasible in the medium term.



Pedro Lazarino is the Head of Opel for Spain and Portugal since October last year, when he was appointed to replace Jorge Tom, who went on to lead Peugeot in Portugal.

Lazarino, who joined Opel in 2010, arrives with charged batteries, pun intended. In 2021 we have restarted our reconquest of the Spanish market. We want to achieve a 5% share in passenger cars and 7% in commercials, but that is only the first step, since in the medium term our ambition is to regain leadership in Spain, he says. An objective that is understood by adding the two types of products.

For this, we have our dealer network and a renewed range. In addition, we have a wide range of electrics and plug-in hybrids. These last cars will have a weight in sales of the brand of 6% in 2021, although this figure will grow rapidly since by 2024 all our cars will have an electric or PHEV variant.

If the sector can count on a solid aid plan from the Government, this mix will increase notably, He says. But already confirmed a Moves III with 400 million, which could even be doubled, Lazarino advocates a plan that is stable in value and lasting in time that allows a transition as orderly as possible. And it regrets that the decentralized management of funds in the hands of the Autonomous Communities makes the regions with the highest demand for electrified goods, such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​quickly deplete the funds and, given their great importance, sales are slowed at the national level until more money.

Lazarino does not deny a Renove plan, with technological neutrality, since the greatest contamination comes from old cars and in Spain the average age is above 11 years. There should be a support to scrap and replace them by other current ones.

In this sense, Opel boasts assets with as much tradition as the Corsa (manufactured in Zaragoza), but also with groundbreaking models such as the new Mokka SUV, which can be ordered with combustion engines or 100% electric. It represents the new Opel and will be fundamental for us in Spain, as it falls within a segment that accounts for a third of our sales.

Regarding the impact of the new WLTP standard for measuring CO2 and its effect on the Registration Tax, the Opel director figures at 55% the percentage of his range of models that have been made more expensive by it. But exclusively for the transfer of this tax increase, since we have maintained ex-factory prices. In addition, cars such as the Corsa or the Astra, have remained below the threshold of 120 grams of CO2.

Lazarino also has to command the company already within Stellantis, incorporated in January after the merger of PSA and FCA. Within that universe Opel is the only German brand and will continue to retain its authentic personality. In other words, offering precision, engineering and high technology for everyone. In addition, you can continue to take advantage of common technologies and synergies, as was the case when you joined PSA with the CMP and EMP2 multi-energy platforms.

And although the commercial networks will remain independent, Stellantis will also translate into synergies for dealers and more and more people have different brands of the group.

