Despite being one of the emerging careers in digital, the eSports phenomenon also excludes many of its fans in an age range that is considered to be “peak performance” both physically, as well as cognitively in the reflex capacity.

This is why many young players who start their careers at an early age, end up retiring at a young age, sometimes because they are within that limit or because of the simple wear and tear of spending 8 hours a day training in front of a computer in a practically static position.

In this way, Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, recognized Chinese player of the Lol Pro League (LPL) by the Royal Club squad announced (via DotEsports) his final retirement due to the clinical condition that maintains a wear and tear on your health.

“I was told at the doctor once that I had the arms of a person in their 40s or 50s,” he once said in an interview with Nike last year. “Sometimes I feel like my legs don’t have the strength.”

Thus, as now through a statement through the Weibo social network, the 23-year-old player announced his final retirement due to the state he maintains and which has not improved.

“Chronic stress, obesity, my irregular diet, staying up late, I have type 2 diabetes and now is a good time to retire,” he wrote.

For its part, the team provided all the support to the player supporting the decision due to the state of health.

