“No one knows how many people died. It could be 50 or more,” says Khadiza Begum.

This 50-year-old woman is part of a group of 396 Rohingya Muslims rescued by the Bangladesh Coast Guard, after the ship they were traveling on was stranded at sea for two months.

His estimate of the death toll is based on the funeral his son presided over as an imam (Muslim preacher) on the same ship.

But they never came.

ethnic cleansing“.” data-reactid = “39”> Khadiza was forced to flee her home in Myanmar – also known as Burma – because of the violence, described by UN researchers as an “example of a book from the ethnic cleansing

The ship carried hundreds of refugees dreaming of a better life in Malaysia.

Plus

Bodies thrown into the sea

But in Khadiza’s case, the dream turned into a nightmare.

She remembers how the crew – the traffickers – were trying to hide the deaths that occurred on the crowded ship.

they threw the bodies overboard“.” data-reactid = “65”> “They ran both motors so that no one could hear the sound the water made when they threw the bodies overboard

Usually, they got rid of the bodies at night.

At least 14-15 women died“.” data-reactid = “67”> “I know for sure that At least 14-15 women died

The death of a woman sitting next to her continues to traumatize her.

Severely dehydrated, the woman was disoriented at first and behaved strangely.

The crew took her to the upper deck of the ship.