"No one knows how many people died. It could be 50 or more," says Khadiza Begum. This 50-year-old woman is part of a group of 396 Rohingya Muslims rescued by the Bangladesh Coast Guard, after the ship they were traveling on was stranded at sea for two months. His estimate of the death toll is based on the funeral his son presided over as an imam (Muslim preacher) on the same ship. Khadiza was forced to flee her home in Myanmar – also known as Burma – because of the violence, described by UN researchers as an "example of a book from the ethnic cleansing." The ship carried hundreds of refugees dreaming of a better life in Malaysia. But in Khadiza's case, the dream turned into a nightmare. She remembers how the crew – the traffickers – were trying to hide the deaths that occurred on the crowded ship. "They ran both motors so that no one could hear the sound the water made when they threw the bodies overboard." Usually, they got rid of the bodies at night. "I know for sure that at least 14-15 women died." The death of a woman sitting next to her continues to traumatize her. Severely dehydrated, the woman was disoriented at first and behaved strangely. The crew took her to the upper deck of the ship.

“His death still haunts me. He died before our eyes.”

“My son informed his oldest daughter, 16, that her mother had died.”

The ship was adrift for two months.

Orphans

Khadiza also has four children.

“The other three children of the woman did not know what had happened to their mother,” he says.

"They were crying. It was heartbreaking."

“The body was immediately thrown into the water.”

After he married his oldest daughter, he wanted to provide a better life for his other two children.

“We had a hard life. He did not see a future for us in the refugee camp.”

The stories she heard of Rohingyas crossing the sea to Malaysia in search of a better life left her fascinated.

With some clothes and some gold jewelry

Then one night in February, he received the call he was waiting for.

All in secret

“The man on the other end of the phone told me to go to the Teknaf bus stop.”

Khadiza kept all this a secret and gathered some clothes and some gold jewelry that she had in a small bag.

"I told my friends and neighbors that I was leaving because I had to undergo medical treatment," Khadiza explains to the BBC.

With his son and daughter, he left his house at night, in the middle of the darkness.

They were taken to the ship, which then departed slowly from the Bay of Bengal, between St. Martin Island in Bangladesh and Sittwe, in Myanmar.

"I had planned this for months. I wanted a better life. I dreamed of a new life in a new country."

Khadiza’s son officiated the funerals of those who perished on board.

No room to stretch your legs

After two days, they transferred them to another boat, a larger one, full of people.

Khadiza remembers that there was not even room to stretch her legs.

"There were families with women and children. I think we were more than 500."

Crew members traveled above, women in the middle, and men below.

Ironically, the crew was made up of Burmese men from Myanmar, the country from which the Rohingyas fled.

“At first I was scared,” recalls Khadiza.

"I didn't know what our destiny would be, but as we settled in, I started dreaming again."

“I thought we would achieve a better life. So the problems we were facing did not matter to me.”

Death in the bathroom

Khadiza washed only twice in two months, drawing water from the sea, in front of the others.

They were waiting off the coast of Malaysia for small boats to come looking for them.

The bathrooms were two wooden boards with a hole in the middle.

“A couple of days after our trip to Malaysia started, a boy fell into the sea from the hole,” says Khadiza.

It was the first of many deaths he witnessed.

Malaysia on the horizon

After sailing for seven days, sometimes in bad weather, they finally began to make out the Malay coast.

Here, they expected small boats to pick them up and take them ashore.

But none came.

Khadiza’s hopes were dashed by the pandemic.

Khadiza believes that at least 50 people died on the trip.

Seawater

On the way to Malaysia, they had been fed rice twice a day, sometimes with lentils, and a glass of water.

“At first, that turned into one meal a day. Then one meal every other day. Rice with nothing else.”

The lack of clean water became unbearable.

“People tried to quench their thirst by soaking their clothes in water, and then they drained it over their mouth.”

Second opportunity

Days later, off the coast of Thailand, a small boat that the smugglers got approached with supplies.

But, while waiting for a second chance to reach Malaysia, the Burmese navy intercepted them.

“The captain and three crew members were arrested, but later released,” Khadiza says.

“I imagine they will have reached a kind of agreement.”

The second and last attempt to reach Malaysia also ended in failure.

The belongings of the Rohingya refugees lie scattered on a beach after the boat made landfall.

Rebellion on board

To everyone on the boat it became clear that they were not going anywhere.

"We were adrift at sea, with no hope of reaching shore. People were getting desperate. We were wondering how much longer we could survive like this."

Then a group of refugees approached the crew and begged them to land them anywhere, regardless of whether it was Myanmar or Bangladesh.

But the crew refused.

“Things started to get out of control,” says Khadiza.

“I heard that a crew member had been attacked and killed and that his body had been thrown into the sea.”

“They realized that it would be very difficult for them to fight and win.”

The crew demanded more money to rent small boats to take them to shore. Together they raised $ 1,200.

A few days later, a small boat approached them.

The passengers managed to bring the ship to Bangladesh with the help of the two crew members who remained on the ship.

Khadiza Begum is back in the refugee camp. Her attempt to reach Malaysia left her completely traumatized.

All lost

“I was so happy when I finally saw the shore for the first time in two months,” Khadiza recalls.

They were back in Bangladesh again.

He no longer hopes to return to Myanmar to live on the land he cultivated.

Now you have to share a small space with your son and daughter.

“I will never make the same mistake again”