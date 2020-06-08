The drizzle that fell this morning on the City of Buenos Aires, the usual fog in the early morning and the swirling rays of the sun were not an excuse for many sports lovers, who in the early hours of this Monday went out to run and exercise in parks , squares and large green spaces such as the forests of Palermo.

The possibility of going out to do individual sports is one of the novelties of the quarantine phase that begins today in the Federal Capital. According to the proposal made by the Buenos Aires government and approved by the National Executive Power, the window for exercising will be formally opened tonight, at 8:00 p.m., and will run until 8 am. The scheme will be repeated daily. However, many took advantage of the gray margin of interpretation of the regulatory norms and took to the public streets to generate endorphins.

Most of the people who put on their sneakers and jogging early seemed like experienced runners. They are people who usually ran before March 20 and were contained in their homes, waiting for the opportunity to make up the days they lost during the mandatory quarantine. But there was also a smaller subgroup that did not miss the opportunity to do a light jog despite the fact that races and marathons do not abound in their curriculum.

Among the runners there were no chinstraps. The protocol published by the Buenos Aires government does not establish its obligation.

The possibility of going for a walk, running or cycling in open spaces -such as parks or squares- was announced by the head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, – usual runner – on Thursday during the press conference in which Alberto Fernández reported that the quarantine will last until June 28.

As the mayor himself explained, the Buenos Aires Government chose that time “Backwards” because during the day “most of the people” circulate through the streets and it is necessary “Avoid concentration of people”.

In addition, Rodríguez Larreta announced a reinforcement in the security of the main circuits to exercise like “Palermo, the Centennial and Chacabuco parks or Avellaneda Park”.

Those who choose to run They can do it in pairs but always keeping a distance of two meters. The Buenosairean authorities also asked that the residents carry out their activities near their houses to avoid the use of public transport.

Is there a risk of contagion if a person runs?

For the infectologist Lautaro of Vedia, former president of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases, going for a run outdoors avoiding the accumulation of people and respecting social distance It is not an activity that involves a risk of contagion: “It is a solitary activity, since it is carried out individually, which could even serve to ease the fatigue of the population a little before the measure of preventive and compulsory social isolation.”

“All the measures already in place, such as social distance, should be taken into account, so that the risk factor group does not go out to carry out this type of activity and it could also be taken into account which neighborhoods are most affected by the virus so as not to carry out the activity there ”, explained de Vedia.

According to Gabriela Piovano, infectious medicine doctor at Hospital MuñizRunning individually does involve a risk of contagion: “No one can say that there is no percentage of contagion because when the person goes out for a run, there is the possibility that they will receive or release respiratory secretions. There is also the possibility that the person may come into contact with street elements such as banks, railings, among others. ”

In this sense, the medical coordinator of Helios Salud, Edgardo Bottaro explained that the problem is not running, but the accumulation of people: “It is true that there is a possibility according to the theory that the droplets that come out of the mouth of the runner, travel farther than the ones that walk down the street. If we believe that theoretical association, then the The idea is that the runners can move but separated from others. The point is that it is difficult to enable an activity advising ‘stay 10 meters apart’ and then supervise that distance. That’s why sometimes it’s preferable to be more restrictive. “

On the other hand, Pablo Elmassian, infectious medicine doctor (MN 95,804) from Stamboulian, explained that it is a safe activity that does not imply a high risk of virus transmission: “We must consider that physical activity is a fundamental tool to prevent many diseases, people need to do it for health. I consider it as a successful measure, in which different strategies can be proposed to do it in an orderly manner ”.

In fact, for the infectologist, allowing himself to run should have been authorized some time ago: “It should have been allowed from the beginning, since the benefit of doing physical activity in a confinement context is very important, always bearing in mind that the measures should not be neglected, so it is important to do it individually and avoid the accumulation of groups of people ”.

It is proven that performing physical activities has multiple benefits, both psychological and physical. In fact, several investigations have shown that exercising regularly favors different functions of the brain, from concentration, maintaining gray matter or improving memory. Additionally, it reduces anxiety, relieves stress and prevents depression.

Protocol for physical exercise

▪ Between 20 and 8 in the morning.

▪He is allowed to run, walk, ride a bicycle, ride rollers and other similar activities.

▪No more than 2 people.

▪Minimum distance of 2 meters.

▪The mask is not compulsory while the activity is carried out.

▪The use of aerobic poles remains restricted.

▪Transportation by car or public transport to exercise is not allowed.