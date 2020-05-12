Have you ever imagined seeing young Jeanne Moreau to the sound of Miles Davis improvised jazz track in a classic that anticipated the nouvelle vague? Run to Mubi’s streaming service.

Want an intriguing discussion about urban legends in the city of São Paulo? Just go to Spcine Play, whose catalog also offers films from Mostra de São Paulo, Mostra do Audiovisual Negro, É Tudo Verdade and Festival Entretodos, and much more.

In times of pandemic, there are streaming services other than Netflix and Amazon, with a more alternative card. Just choose, pay per month – or enjoy a week of experience – and you will be able to enjoy many good and even rare things to see at home.

Angelica’s Strange Case

The Portuguese Manoel de Oliveira became one of the favorite authors of the Mostra’s public. He died a centenary, worshiped by films like this, about a photographer who falls in love with a dead bride, and she comes to life through the lens of his camera. The director’s grandson, Ricardo Trêpa, the beautiful Spanish Pilar López de Ayala, the Chopin trail. Spiritism, or a subtle question about cinema as a language? Spcine Play.

Baby Devil was born in São Paulo

This is for those who like bizarre. Many urban legends have become subjects of reporting in the sensationalist media. The Baby Devil, the Blonde in the Bathroom, the Clown Gang. The director Renata Druck investigates all these cases in a documentary that was shown in É Tudo Verdade in 2002. It is more than time to win the audience of a new generation, attracted by terror. Spcine Play.

Scaffold Lift

The classic Louis Malle precursor to the French nouvelle vague. Jeanne Moreau convinces her lover to kill her husband and, for an alibi, walks around Paris – to the sound of the track Miles Davis improvised in the studio watching the film. The murder plan would be perfect, if it weren’t for the elevator. Mubi.

Dirty Face Angels

The Warner classic in the 1930s, directed by Michael Curtiz and performed by James Cagney, Pat O’Brien and Humphrey Bogart. This is for fans of old movies. Cagney and O’Brien grew up in the same neighborhood, the first became a gangster, the second a priest. Bogart compares Cagney and the film is on Oldflix, which has the greatest variety of cinema and TV classics of the past, to (re) see in streaming. Get in there and you will see that there are many attractions.

