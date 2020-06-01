This June 1 begins the “New Normal” and with it the socio-economic reopening through a semaphore system of epidemiological risk

This Sunday concludes the National Day of Healthy Distance in Mexico, with which the “New Normal”And with it the gradual resumption of work activities, as well as the return to public spaces.

Map representing the status of COVID-19 by state and the traffic lights. Screenshot.

Mexico concludes the National Sana Distancia Day with more than 90 thousand cases of COVID-19

Mexico ends the last day of the National Sana Distancia Day with 90 thousand 664 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19, of which 16 thousand 962 are activewhile there is 9 thousand 930 dead due to illness.

Hugo López-Gatell He explained that there are 36 thousand 803 suspected cases of coronavirus and 147 thousand 530 people have tested negative for the disease.

Compared to May 30, there was a increase of 3 thousand 152 cases of COVID-19, in addition 151 were registered deaths.

Traffic light alert levels

The epidemiological risk traffic light is made up of four colors, which represent four levels of health alert.

In the New Normal, as of June 1, the traffic light of epidemiological risk will regulate the return of people to public space and productive and educational activities. pic.twitter.com/nH5EyALG70 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 31, 2020

Maximum: only the essential activities and protocols are activated to promote work at home. You must ensure that it exists distance 1.5 meters between people; when this cannot be fulfilled, it will provide Personal protection equipment (EPP) to working people, therefore, they must be placed Physical barriers in workstations, dining rooms, among others. In addition, it is intended to increase the frequency in transport and alternate seats. The vulnerable staff must work from home, staggered, flexible schedules and shifts are established, there must also be a ingress and egress filter of workers.High: protocols are activated for favor work at homethere must be presence of staff At 30 percent of non-essential activities, healthy distance must also be respected, physical barriers are placed at work stations, among others.Intermediate: applies to bounded activities in public space and full economic activity. In the same way, work from home is favored, they follow all the previous recommendations.Daily: activities are resumed, the presence of all staff is requested in the workplace, however, there must be the implementation of health protection measures.

Companies may restart operations, in the same way, provided they implement the provisions of the present guidelines and comply with the provisions of the epidemiological risk traffic light. Therefore, they must compulsorily carry out their self-assessment mechanism on the platform of the IMSS, available at this link.

In the case of work centers in the construction, mining, and transportation manufacturing sectors that have carried out their self-assessment during the period from May 18 to 31, and have the approval of the IMSS , it will not be necessary to carry out their self-assessment again.

Reopening of activities

On May 29, it was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the Specific Technical Guidelines for the Reopening of Economic Activities, in which the security measures that companies must take when resuming operations are explained in detail.

Since May 18, the opening of all work, social and educational activity in municipalities that did not present was authorized reported infections by SARS-CoV-2.

Between May 18 and 31 a preparation for reopening, in which companies considered essential as the Construction Industry, the mining and the one referring to the manufacture of transport equipment, validated their health protocols.

Thus, from June 1, the reopening to socioeconomic will begin through a weekly epidemiological risk traffic light system by regions, which will determine the level of health alert and define what type of activities are authorized.

The measures to be followed by workers

For the resumption of work activities, workers must take multiple measures to avoid COVID-19 infections.

Employees must take care of the social distance with their colleagues of at least 1.5 meters or, in case the distance is not possible, compulsory use of mouth covers and eye or facial protection is made.

In addition, frequent hand washing, respiratory hygiene and healthy distance will be promoted in companies.

Health authorities warn that the use of accessories like jewelry and ties, it can be a reservoir for viruses and other microorganisms. Also, employees are asked not to share mobile, Cookware, personal protective equipment, pens, among other objects.

Regarding mobility, workers are recommended to prioritize mobility options that facilitate maintaining interpersonal distance, in addition to the use of face masks and eye or face protection during the journey.

“Today the pandemic is not over,” says López-Gatell

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, clarified that this Sunday, the last day of the National Sana Distancia Day, “the pandemic is not over” of COVID-19.

Today the necessary restriction of mobility in the public space for keep mitigating the COVID epidemic. Today is not over the epidemic continues, and it is very important to keep still with the mitigation measures“Commented the federal official.

At the evening press conference to update the coronavirus cases, the Undersecretary of Health commented that the June 1 “It is not to return to normality, it is not to freely open all social, economic, and of course educational activities.”

It is essential that society knows that the danger persists and that the entire republic is at a red light, with the exception of Zacatecas, which is at an orange light, and that the free and sovereign government of Zacatecas will probably take decisions to maintain for some days plus the restriction of mobility ”, he detailed. “Starting tomorrow, June 1, the federal entities, their governments, who are health authorities, will take into their hands the provisions that help reduce infections,” he said.

The transformation will continue in the New Normal: López Obrador

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I affirm that Mexico should go forward and continue with the transformation of the public life of the country.

Since Palenque, Chiapas, López Obrador He started his message with words addressed to the opposition, which he described as “conservative” and wanting his resignation, and pointed out that the purpose of his work at the head of the country is to ban corruption.

“Because the plague, not the pandemic, which has most damaged Mexico has been corruption and corruption must be banished. And in that we should not take a step back, “said the president.

“That is not understood by our adversaries, who protest, who want me to resign, to leave the government,” said the head of the Federal Executive.

The president took advantage of the video, shared on social networks, to send a message to those he considers opponents, and recalled that he himself established the rules in his initiative to revoke his mandate.

“Do not eat cravings; I set the rules myself because I am a man of principle. I will not be in government if the people do not support me, if the people do not support me. I have already said it, as the corrido expresses it: the day that the people do not want me, I am going to cry. But I’m also going to retire. I cannot govern if I do not have the support of the people. Furthermore, a ruler without popular support is like a dry leaf. We must always have moral authority to have political authority, “he said.

“New Normality, modernity without corruption”

López Obrador He stated that as of June 1 activities such as mining, automotive and corruption are opened, which is why he began a tour of the southeast this weekend.

“That is why I am going to the southeast to give banderazos to different sections where the Maya Train track will be built. This work, in addition to being so important for the economic reactivation of the southeast, will generate many jobs, this year around 80,000 jobs and next year 150,000, “he said.

“It was his turn to the southeast,” he said, and recalled that his government works for all Mexicans and for all social classes.

“Government even for those who see me with bad eyes, because it is my responsibility. I have to convince them, persuade them, that we can live in a better society without corruption, “he said.

López Obrador ended his message by expressing that his purpose is to try to live in a better society without corruption and without “the monstrous economic and social inequality that we suffer, because that generates uneasiness. That generates social conflicts, that generates violence, “he said.

“Not only and govern like this, with justice and equity: it is that we can all feel calm with our conscience, because we are thinking about our neighbor, not only about ourselves, but also about the one who needs it, the one who suffers, the one who He suffers, the one that requires us to shake hands with him, so that he can advance together with us and so we can pair up, ”he stressed.

“That is what we are looking for: the modernity of Mexico but forged from below and for everyone,” concluded his message, expressing a fraternal greeting.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital