At Live Mass, Pope Francis launches prayer for the coronavirus

For the first time in the millennial history of the Catholic Church, the Pope will pray this Friday alone in front of the immense empty square of San Pedro, Francisco will give the blessing and plenary indulgence to the world for the coronavirus pandemic that plagues him.

This is an unpublished rite during which he will give the blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) to all the faithful and that will be broadcast on television, internet and radio.

The blessing will allow the more than 1.3 billion Catholics to obtain a plenary indulgence, that is, forgiveness of your sins, at such a difficult time, with confinement measures affecting more than 3,000 million people.

The blessing will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Mexico and can be viewed online on the Vatican page, Facebook and Youtube, here.

I will preside over a moment of prayer in the atrium of St. Peter’s Basilica. With the empty square. From now on, I invite everyone to participate spiritually through the media. We will listen to the Word of God, we will raise our supplication, we will adore the Blessed Sacrament, with whom at the end I will give the Urbi et Orbi blessing and to which will be added the possibility of receiving a plenary indulgence, the same Pope announced several days ago.

The image of Francisco, head of the Catholic Church who prays alone before the immense esplanade for the end of the war against an invisible enemy that has caused 25,000 deaths so far, is almost cinematographic.

Faced with the dramatic moment humanity is experiencing, Pope Francis has decided to give an extraordinary blessing, the Urbi et Orbi, the same one that the pontiffs usually impart only on December 25 and Easter Sunday, dates in which the birth and death of Jesus are remembered.

Since the coronavirus epidemic broke out in Europe, which hits Italy and Spain with particular force, the pope has spoken on several occasions, recalling in particular the doctors and nurses, on the front line of the fight, and urging priests to accompany the sick and dying.

On March 25, Pope Francis participated in a worldwide ecumenical prayer with all Christians around the world, to pray the ‘Our father’, the prayer that Jesus taught us, “he said, in a video broadcast from the library of the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

The papal blessing from the court of Saint Peter will be particularly followed in Latin America, the continent where the largest number of Catholics reside and land of the pontiff Francisco, born in Argentina.

The Argentine pope usually mentions the coronavirus pandemic every morning before celebrating the private morning mass that since the crisis has been broadcast live from the small chapel of his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, where he lives inside the Vatican.

In an allusion to the important role of the Catholic Church during the plagues that hit Europe in the past, the pope left the Vatican on March 15 to pray before the crucifix of the Roman church of San Marcello, which was removed in 1922 in procession through the neighborhoods of Rome to invoke the end of the plague that devastated it, for what is considered “miraculous”.

The crucifix has been transferred to Saint Peter’s Square for the blessing this Friday. Francisco, who has had to limit his actions and schedule to avoid possible contagions, prepares to celebrate the first Holy Week of the modern era without the faithful or processions.

