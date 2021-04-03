At least two policemen run over in the National Capitol; security alert in Washington DC



The police closed traffic.

Photo: ERIC BARADAT / AFP / Getty Images

DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo says they are responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients. Per @ZcohenCNN @FoxReports: https://t.co/HHy18g5Qp1 – Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 2, 2021

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT – Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

Two policemen from the National Capitol (USCP) in Washington DC were injured when they were hit by a car that crossed a security barrier today at noon.

A suspect was detained and the building and area were closed. A helicopter was seen landing and taking off shortly after near the Capitol. The health condition of the wounded officers, who were hospitalized, as well as the arrested man, has not been detailed., USCP reported on Twitter.

There were initial unconfirmed reports of a shooting. President Joe Biden is not in the capital, Well, this morning he traveled to the official residence in Camp David (Maryland), for the Easter weekend.

An initial USCP alert warned of an “external security threat” on Capitol Hill and An announcement made by the public address system in the complex asked to take cover and stay away from the windows.

Today’s incidents took place despite strong security measures in place after the Deadly riots inside the Capitol on January 6, of which many blame the then president, Donald Trump, in his refusal to recognize Biden’s electoral victory.

News in development.

Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the US Capitol, the following road closures are in effect: -Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW. -First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE. – US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021