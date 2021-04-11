At least two police officers injured in Utah shooting

April 11, 2021

0

Two Salt Lake County police officers were injured, one in the eye and one in the cheek, and the alleged assailant was killed in a shooting outside the county jail.

Both officers were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to authorities. Their identities were not disclosed at the moment.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said at a press conference that the two injured officers were colleagues and are part of the compound’s security force.

The officer shot in the eye is in critical but stable condition and has undergone surgery, according to authorities.

The other police officer suffered a bullet wound to the cheek and is expected to be discharged from the hospital promptly, according to authorities.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Rivera said, adding that police have footage of the shooting from a surveillance camera.

Rivera noted that the alleged assailant, a man in his 30s, was not known to the department.

“We don’t know what his intentions were,” he said.

0