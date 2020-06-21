© USA Today Sports

Although they did not reveal names,The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reported that several members of the team (at least two players) tested positive for COVID-19.

« We can confirm that there are individuals who have tested positive at the AdventHealth Training Center »

The ‘Bucs’ added that they immediately activated their contingency plan and evacuated the affected areas, which will remain closed until a complete sanitation is completed.

The statement adds: « Individuals who may have been exposed have been notified and are following established protocols, which includes a 14-day quarantine period. »

Finally, the team clarified that its headquarters will remain open for Phase 1 employees and all essential operations to continue their preparation each to the 2020 season.

The names of those affected, in addition to additional information related to the incident, will not be made public due to privacy concerns.