At least two dead and nine missing when a dinghy capsized off the coast of Murcia

At least two people have died when overturning the boat in which they were traveling this Saturday in the waters of Mazarrón, the Government Delegation in Murcia has informed.

The barge, in which it is suspected that he was occupied by 14 people, sank and three immigrants have already been rescued alive.

Maritime Salvage coordinates the search for nine other immigrants that they were in the boat, as indicated by one of the rescued, and that they are missing.

Rescues throughout Spain

Maritime Rescue has rescued this Saturday 44 immigrants in the south of Gran Canaria, another 23 on the Alicante coast and 16 more in Granada, while another 9 have entered Melilla and have been treated by the Red Cross.

These actions totaling 92 people rescued from the sea In the last hours they occur the day after the shipwreck of a boat in the south of Tenerife, in which 3 people perished – two women and one man – and another 42 were saved.

On Friday another six boats were located on the Alicante coast, so between the two days they have been rescued 72 people in that area.