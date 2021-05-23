At least two dead and eight wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting



Illustrative image of a crime scene.

Photo: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – At least two people died Saturday and eight others were injured, one seriously, in a shooting in the center of the city of Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA).

The Minneapolis Police Department reported in several tweets of the incident, which occurred last morning on an avenue in the center of the city.

The deceased are two men, and among the wounded there are five women.

A spokesman for the local police, John Alder, said, quoted by the ABC channel, that there was a dispute between two people who drew their firearms and they began to shoot.

The authorities, who They have not specified if they have made any arrests, they pointed out that order has been reestablished in the area.

According to data from GunViolenceArchive, which tracks gun violence in the United States, there have been 218 mass shootings in 2021, which it defines as those with more than four victims – killed or injured – not counting the perpetrator of the shots.

According to that source, 7,746 people have died so far this year in murders, incidents in which such a weapon has been used in self-defense and in unintended events.

In recent months, the country has been the scene of several shootings that have forced President Joe Biden to adopt measures to stop this type of violence, although they have not ceased to be patches, and to ask Congress to strengthen controls on firearms .

The last event that had a great media impact was in mid-April in Indianapolis (Indiana) when a young man opened fire indiscriminately in a warehouse of the postal services company FedEx, where he killed eight people and injured five, before to take his own life from a shot.