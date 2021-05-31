At least two dead and 25 injured in a shooting against those attending a concert in Miami

At least two people have died and around 25 have been injured as a result of a shooting against those attending a concert in the US city of Miami Gardens (Miami, Florida state), in what the Police have described as a “selective” attack.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in a room in the town. According to witnesses cited by Miami-Dade Police Chief Alfredo Ramírez, three unidentified men they got out of a pickup truck with assault rifles and opened fire on the crowd.

“We believe that it is a act of selective armed violence“Ramírez later declared at a press conference reported by the Miami Herald.” This is a despicable act of armed violence, a cowardly act, “he added.

The injured have been transferred to several nearby hospitals, one of them is in critical condition.

Police still does not have a description of the three people who fired into the crowd and fled after opening fire.

The Police continue investigating what happened. So far this year there have been 200 shootings in United States.