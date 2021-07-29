At least twelve injured and five missing after an explosion at a German chemical plant

A cloud of black smoke, after the explosion at the Leverkusen chemical plant (Photo: Oliver Berg / Picture Alliance via .)

At least twelve people have been injured, four of them seriously, in an explosion that occurred this Tuesday in a chemical industrial zone in Leverkusen (western Germany), where there are plants of several companies, including the multinational group Bayer.

In addition, five workers from the chemical park are missing due to the event, the causes of which are still unknown.

The Federal Office for Disaster Protection has called the event extremely dangerous and has asked neighbors to keep doors and windows closed.

According to the local police, it is not yet possible to specify the extent of the damage. Several streets have been closed, as well as two freeway crossings.

The chemical park is one of the largest in Europe and has factories around 70 companies. The explosion occurred near a garbage incineration center in the Bürrig neighborhood.

The police have asked to avoid the surroundings of the scene of the events since all the clear roads are needed for rescue operations.

Videos are circulating online showing a large black cloud over the chemical park. The population of the area was alerted through sirens and mobile phone messages of what had happened.

Police and firefighters are currently involved in a major operation. In addition, measurements are being made to determine the degree of contamination that has been produced.

The neighboring city of Cologne gave a message of relief to its inhabitants through Twitter saying that the danger did not reach that Rhenish town.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

