Edinburgh.- Three people were slashed this Friday in a hotel from the center of Glasgow by a man who was shot by the Police, the authorities of this security body reported this Friday.

Police forces confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, in which an officer also received stab wounds and was taken to the hospital.

« We would like to assure the public that this is a contained incident and that the general public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the event and I can confirm that a suspect was shot dead by an armed officer, » said the police. Scottish in a statement.

He added that « no one else is being sought in connection with this incident » and urged citizens to avoid driving on West George Street and Renfield Street that have been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic « until further notice. »

The closed area is part of the commercial area of ​​the center of GlasgowIt is usually very busy, although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most shops are closed.

According to the BBC, the hotel, which would be closed to the public due to confinement restrictions that have not yet been lifted in Scotland, could be being used as temporary accommodation for several people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was « deeply saddened » by what happened in Scotland’s largest city.

« My thoughts go out to all the victims and their families. Thanks to our courageous emergency services who are responding, » he said on Twitter.

Scottish Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged citizens to « follow the recommendation » of police authorities to avoid the cordoned off area, while « managing the incident ».

« Information about the city center of Glasgow they are really terrible. My thoughts go out to everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation clears up. Help the emergency services do their job by staying away from the area and by not sharing unconfirmed information, « Sturgeon said on Twitter.