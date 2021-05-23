At least three killed and five injured in Ohio bar shooting

15 minutes. At least three people died on Sunday and another five were injured in a shooting at a bar in Youngstown, in the state of Ohio (USA), sources from the city’s Police Department informed CNN.

Authorities received an emergency call shortly after 0200 local time (0400 GMT) for them to come to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown.

The victims were taken to the St. Elizabeth Hospital in that town.

At the moment the Police have not offered details about the circumstances of the event or if there is a suspect who is being investigated.

On Saturday, two people lost their lives and another eight were injured, one of them seriously, in a shooting in the center of the city of Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA).

221 mass shootings

A police spokesman, John Alder, said, quoted by ABC channel, that there was a dispute between two people who drew their firearms and began to shoot each other.

According to data from GunViolenceArchive, which tracks gun violence in the United States, there have been 221 mass shootings in 2021, which it defines as those with more than four victims – killed or injured – not counting the perpetrator of the shots.

According to that source, 7,536 people have died so far this year in murders, incidents in which a weapon of this type has been used in self-defense and in unintended events.

In recent months, the United States has been the scene of several shootings that have forced the president, Joe Biden, to take action.

The last event that had a great media impact was in mid-April in Indianapolis (Indiana). When a young man opened fire indiscriminately in a warehouse of the postal service company FedEx. He killed eight people and injured five, before shooting himself to death.